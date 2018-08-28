The Hills Cast Appears to Begin Filming 1 Week After Reboot Is Announced

One week after MTV announced that The Hills is returning, it appears that the cast has already begun filming for the reboot.

Original Hills star and returning cast member Heidi Pratt posted multiple videos to her Instagram Story on Monday, when she captured herself spending time with some of her fellow costars.

“Today I am a working mom going to a pool party wearing my shoes,” Heidi, 31, said, while holding her 10-month-old son Gunner, as she showed off her tan heels, which she paired with white denim cutoffs and a pale pink tank top. “Yep, it’s really easy carrying a 30-lb. baby with my shoes.”

After arriving at the gathering and putting Gunner down for his nap, Heidi joined her castmates outside.

“Okay, so I finally put Gunner down. We’re at Frankie’s house. I’ve been missing everything, but now I’m ready for my glass of champagne,” she said as she stepped outside.

Heidi Montag Pratt/Instagram

In the video, Jason Wahler, Wahler’s wife, Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado and Audrina Patridge all sit together at an outdoor dining table. Soon after, Heidi filmed Delgado, 37, popping open a bottle of champagne as Spencer, 35, can be heard saying, “Heidi, your legs look so sexy.”

Heidi Montag Pratt/Instagram

Heidi Montag Pratt/Instagram

In yet another video, Heidi filmed Gunner, after waking up from his nap, playing with his aunt and Hills star Stephanie Pratt.

Shortly after, Heidi posted footage of the cast surrounding the outdoor table with what appears to be a camera crew in the background.

PEOPLE is out to MTV for comment.

During the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20, MTV announced a reboot of the L.A.-based reality show after some members of the original cast — Heidi and Spencer, Patridge, Wahler, Justin Bobby, Stephanie and Delgado — reunited on the red carpet. Also returning is Hills star Whitney Port.

MTV

The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children, friends and returning favorites, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles.

In the first teaser for the series, footage of Los Angeles plays as Stephanie is heard saying, “It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird.”

Although The Hills followed Lauren Conrad as she tried to make a name for herself in the fashion world, and later Kristin Cavallari, who took over as the lead for the final season, neither will be returning for the reboot.

“She’s in a different place in her life,” a source told PEOPLE of Conrad. “But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best.”

And why won’t Cavallari, 31, be part of the Hills: New Beginnings? According to a source, at least one reason is that it would conflict with her current contract at E!, which recently premiered Very Cavallari, a reality show following her life with husband Jay Cutler as she manages her brand, Uncommon James.

“She can’t do the show because she has a contract with E!” a source said. “But she’s still close with Heidi [Montag] and Spencer [Pratt] and is excited for them.”

The Hills: New Beginnings is slated to premiere in 2019.