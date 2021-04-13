Newcomer Caroline D'Amore joins the new season, and Kristin Cavallari will also appear

The Hills: New Beginnings Sets Season 2 Premiere Date — Watch the Dramatic First Trailer

The return of The Hills: New Beginnings is almost upon us.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the hit series will return to MTV for its sophomore season on May 12. Season 2 will see the starry friend group reuniting after COVID-19 lockdowns begin to lift in California, with the iconic bunch tackling romance, business shakeups and more.

The Hills: New Beginnings Scores OffIcial Season 2 on MTV Credit: MTV

And after a year apart, there's plenty to catch up on. For starters, Audrina, 35, is navigating life — and the dating world — as a single mom. The trailer even teases a potential spark between her and Brody, 37, as she reveals: "Brody and I, we did kiss."

For his part, Audrina's ex Justin, 39, reconnects with his family and seeks advice from his father about settling down, while Brody and Kaitlynn, 32, are dealing with the aftermath of their separation. The trailer also teases a scene of the former couple discussing the "speculation" surrounding the reason for their split.

There's also Heidi, 34, and Spencer, 37, who are trying for a second baby, and Jason, 34, who continues to work on his marriage and past substance abuse issues while awaiting the arrival of his second child with Ashley.

After season 1 found success following its debut in June 2019, The Hills: New Beginnings was renewed for a second season. PEOPLE previously confirmed that production began last November following delays due to the COVID-19 crisis.