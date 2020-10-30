The Hills: New Beginnings Will Head Into Production on Season 2 in November: Source
Brody Jenner, Brandon Lee, Kaitlynn Carter, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado are all returning
The stars of The Hills: New Beginnings are gearing up for round two.
Production on season 2 of the MTV series, a reboot of the early 2000s show starring Lauren Conrad, will begin next week with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, a source tells PEOPLE.
Brody Jenner, his ex Kaitlynn Carter, Brandon Thomas Lee (Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son), Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado are all returning.
New this season will be Caroline D'Amore, a socialite, DJ and founder of her own line of organic, all-natural pasta sauce under the name Pizza Girl. PEOPLE confirmed in March that D'Amore, the daughter of pizza restaurateur Joe D'Amore, would be joining the cast.
RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Is Returning to The Hills: New Beginnings for a Season 2 Cameo
Original Hills cast member Kristin Cavallari confirmed earlier this year that she would be making a special appearance on the reboot's second season.
“I’m excited! I’m actually very excited,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”
The reboot premiered on MTV in 2019 with much of the original cast minus Cavallari, who was unable to join in part due to her Very Cavallari E! contract, and Conrad, who chose not to participate.
The series was renewed in July 2019, though a premiere date has not yet been announced.
