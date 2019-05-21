Some things never change.

With the premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings just around the corner, MTV has dropped the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated reboot on Tuesday.

Set to Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” which was the theme song for the original series, the trailer kicks off with a montage of old footage.

Iconic scenes from the original series flash across the scene, including Audrina Patridge riding on the back of Justin Bobby‘s motorcycle, Spencer Pratt and now-wife Heidi on a date and Brody Jenner‘s final moments on the show.

“It wasn’t the end of the book, it was only the end of a chapter,” the video reads as the footage of the cast is shown. “Some relationships last forever.”

As the calendar skips ahead to 2019, the cast is shown reuniting for the first time.

“We have so much to catch up on!” Patridge tells Stephanie Pratt.

In another scene, Spencer and Heidi are seen hiking with their 19-month-old son, Gunner Stone.

“I love watching you be a mom,” Spencer says.

The Hills: New Beginnings was announced in August, when a handful of cast members reunited on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. The revival will reunite original cast members, alongside their children, friends and some new faces, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles.

New Beginnings will also feature a few newcomers, including Mischa Barton and Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson‘s son Brandon Lee.

Other confirmed stars include Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado.

The Hills New Beginnings premieres June 24 on MTV.