Spencer Pratt Prods Brody Jenner About His Connection with Audrina Patridge in The Hills Clip
On The Hills: New Beginnings, Spencer Pratt is getting to the bottom of things between Brody Jenner and Audrina Patridge.
In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Wednesday's episode, Spencer begins by asking Brody about his split from Amber Davis. "I came to see you, hear about your breakup and, you know, check in," Spencer, 37, says before clarifying that it's "not [a] breakup" since Brody was never officially dating Amber.
"I mean, Amber was, like, 'What is this? Where are we going with this? Is this going to be something serious?' " Brody, 37, says. "And ultimately, it's not [serious]."
After Spencer says "rest in peace" to Amber and points out that she was "a lot of fun to party with," he asks Brody about his connection with Audrina.
"What about Audrina?" Spencer asks. "Has she been around for any deep talks lately?"
Brody acknowledges that he recently hung out with Audrina, which leads Spencer to ask if the pair managed to "make out with tongue." Spencer then explains that Audrina told his wife, Heidi Montag, what went down between the pair.
"She said 'We only make out with tongue?' " Brody asks. "Isn't that the way you make out?"
Brody adds that he "always has a little flirt session" with Audrina. Spencer, in turn, suggests that the 36-year-old mother of one is "into" Brody, who admits he's not yet ready to get into a new relationship.
"I'm just trying to take a step back, focus on who I am," he says. "And to wake up to my fitness routine, go where I need to go without having to, you know, constantly worry about somebody else."
In the sophomore season's trailer, Audrina opened up to costar Whitney Port about her love life and revealed that she kissed Brody. The clip also provided glimpses of Audrina and Brody cozying up together.
This season so far has already addressed Brody's highly-publicized separation from Kaitlynn Carter. After the pair called it quits in August 2019, Kaitlynn went on to briefly date Miley Cyrus. Brody, for his part, was linked to model Josie Canseco, personal stylist Briana Jungwirth and TikTok star Daisy Keech before stepping out with Amber last July.
"I think our relationship ran its course. After we had our split, it was obviously tough for both of us," Brody said of his split with Kaitlynn, 32, in a confessional during the season 2 premiere. "She got in a relationship with somebody and I didn't find out until I saw it in the press. After some time had passed, I realized, 'This is where our lives are going. We're gonna be separated, we're not gonna be together, but let's still be in each other's lives and still maintain a friendship and a love.' And we've been able to do that."
