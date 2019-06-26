The Hills: New Beginnings: Brody Jenner's Wife Confronts Him About Having an 'Open Relationship'

Tensions are simmering onscreen between Brody Jenner and his wife Kaitlynn Carter.

In a new teaser for The Hills: New Beginnings, Carter confronts Jenner about the status of their relationship after he appears to get a lap dance at a club.

“You said to her last night that we had an open relationship,” she says as Jenner rubs his face in annoyance.

“We’re not talking about this anymore,” he shoots back.

And when Carter tries to keep talking, Jenner storms out.

Later in the clip, the couple battles against the Woolsey Fire, which caused mass damages in Southern California last year. As the flames approach their house, Carter and Jenner try to determine the best course of action.

“Brody wants to stay and protect the property from the fire,” she says before footage of what appears to be their burned down house is shown.

“There was really nothing I could do,” says Jenner.

It feels good to be back! 😎 #TheHills: New Beginnings is about to get even crazier! You guys are LITERALLY gonna die. pic.twitter.com/3JJMzvDRZp — The Hills (@thehills) June 25, 2019

The former Hills star, 34, and social influencer, 29, wed in front of 50 family members and friends in an intimate ocean view ceremony last year at the Nihi Sumba resort on Sumba island, off the coast of Indonesia, where Jenner proposed in 2016.

“It feels awesome,” Jenner told PEOPLE of his June 2, 2018 nuptials. “I honestly feel like we’ve been married for five years already!”

Image zoom Mitch Pohl; Hair & Makeup: Sarah Laidlaw/The Future Mrs.

Jenner and Carter met at a party in 2013 and the connection was immediate. “I was going after her,” Jenner said. “She’s an amazing girl.”

Added Carter: “He was really honest about what he wanted, no messing around, and I found that really charming and refreshing. Pretty soon after we started dating, I thought it could be for life.”