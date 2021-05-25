"I wasn't really expecting this to be, like, a couple's trip," Kaitlynn Carter says in a The Hills: New Beginnings sneak peek

The Hills: New Beginnings: Brody Jenner Brings New Flame on Group Trip with Ex Kaitlynn Carter

It's not always easy being around your ex — or seeing them move on with someone else.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Kaitlynn Carter begins to feel uncomfortable seeing ex Brody Jenner getting cozy with his new flame, Amber Davis, while the castmates are out together.

Noticing her discomfort, Kaitlynn's costar Justin Bobby asks if she would like to step away from the group and "have a chat."

When the pair leaves the table, Kaitlynn, 32, opens up about the dynamic of the situation after Justin, 39, asks how she's feeling.

The Hills Credit: MTV

"I mean, it's funny because I wasn't really expecting this to be, like, a couple's trip," she says. "I thought it was going to be, like, a fun [thing with] everybody. I don't know what their deal is, but I feel like he can't just be by himself for like, a couple days and not have somebody with him."

"Did you not know [about his new relationship] or he didn't say anything?" Justin asks, leading Kaitlynn to confirm that she was unaware of Brody's current dating situation.

Justin then says in a confessional that Brody, 37, should have given Kaitlynn a head's up. "At this point, I feel like Brody should have maybe said something to Kailtynn," he says. "Just for how close they seem to be, I mean, wouldn't you tell your friend you're bringing somebody by? C'mon man."

Justin then tells Kaitlynn that he's "here" for her if she needs the support, and she thanks him for extending the offer.

Shortly after their split was confirmed, Kaitlynn had a brief fling with Miley Cyrus that ended in September 2019. Earlier this month, Brody said he was shocked by his ex's relationship with the 28-year-old singer during The Hills: New Beginnings' season 2 premiere.

"The circumstances of what happened after our split catered to that negative s---," Brody said while speaking to Kaitlynn. "The whole lesbian thing was gnarly, because in our entire relationship you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever."

"I don't think that's fair or totally true to say," Kaitlynn responded, to which Brody replied, "We had some fun, but what I'm saying, yes, but you said to me that you weren't into girls."