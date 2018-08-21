We Know What The Hills Cast Did! See the Series' 5 Most Dramatic Moments

MTV’s reboot of The Hills may be all about “new beginnings,” but we’re celebrating the announcement by revisiting old drama — and hoping for moments as even half as memorable as these when the show premieres next year.

1. Lauren Conrad cries a single black tear.

via GIPHY

Tragically, Conrad, 32, won’t be in the reboot, choosing to focus on her businesses and her 13-month-old son, Liam, instead. After all, she’s already made a big enough impact on reality TV history thanks to episode 5 of season 4. In the famous scene, Conrad and Audrina Patridge’s fights over who texts whom more and who’s more dismissive of whom come to a head in an epic crying sesh that launched one of the web’s most popular GIFs. A single tear, mixed with eyeliner and mascara, runs down Conrad’s face, as she declares, “All I want is for you to just be my friend again.” In a 2013 interview with Cosmo, Conrad revealed producers actually slowed the tear down to make it more dramatic. Great call.

RELATED: Lauren Conrad Won’t Be Part of The HillsReboot but ‘Wishes Everyone the Best,’ Source Says

via GIPHY

It all started with a letter at Frankie Delgado‘s birthday party. Heidi Montag gives it to Conrad in a peacemaking effort but plays dumb as to why Conrad wouldn’t sit near her. At boyfriend Spencer Pratt‘s suggestion, Montag, now 31, confronts Conrad, saying, “I’ve been there for you through everything and now you’re mad at me? Why?” On the verge of throwing her drink, Conrad yells and points, “You know what you did!” She also accuses Montag of being “brainwashed” and, for the pièce de résistance, calls her “a sad, pathetic person.”

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Does Not Watch Back Old MTV Episodes: ‘I Would Cringe…I’ve Grown Up So Much’

3. Heidi opens up about her plastic surgery.

Starting off the show’s sixth season with a major reveal, Montag visits her parents in Colorado to show them her new look after undergoing almost a dozen procedures on her face and body — including lip injections, pinning her ears back, shaving her chin, new breast implants and liposuction. Her mother initially chastises her and tells her that she was much more beautiful before but eventually chooses to comfort her crying daughter in one of the series’ most heartfelt moments.

4. Kristin Cavallari’s first episode.

Where Kristin Cavallari goes, unnecessarily escalated fights (used to) follow. That’s why fans of her unique brand of drama (“Stephen!!!!”) will be sad to know that she won’t be returning for the reboot. But we can still treasure the memory of Montag and Pratt’s beach party, where Cavallari, now 31, pops off almost immediately, telling everyone in attendance: “I’m sorry that I walked here and was saying hi to my friends and you guys came at me like f—-ing piranhas.” After a bit more yelling, she threatens Patridge, “If it’s gonna be like this, it’s f—ing on, bitch. … You don’t wanna be on my bad side.”

RELATED: Why Kristin Cavallari Won’t Be Part of The Hills Reboot

5. Justin Bobby kisses another woman in front of Audrina.

Patridge’s fans and friends both knew Justin Bobby wasn’t the most faithful partner. But it took seeing it with her own eyes for Patridge, now 33, to finally accept the truth. And when she does, the on-again-off-again couple deals with it by crying together behind a dumpster in a parking lot. Justin Bobby also successfully convinces Patridge to go home with him despite the night’s events. Oof.

The Hills cast MTV

The Hills cast Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

The Hills: New Beginnings is slated to premiere in 2019. Original cast members of the L.A.-based reality show, including Heidi and Spencer Pratt, 35, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, 31, Justin Bobby, 36, Stephanie Pratt, 32, and Frankie Delgado, 37, reunited on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards ahead of the big announcement. They are all expected to be part of the revival.