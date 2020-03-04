Mischa Barton Slams Reported Hills Replacement Caroline D'amore’s 'Greasy Pizza’

Mischa Barton is throwing shade at her rumored replacement on The Hills reboot, Caroline D’Amore.

On Wednesday, Barton, who starred in the first season of MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, shared a screenshot of an article that claimed she would not be returning for season 2 and that D’Amore, the founder of her own line of organic, all-natural pasta sauce, would be joining the cast.

“Lol. Where do people get their reporting from?” wrote Barton, 34. “As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc her boring ass pasta bowls 🍝👀 and greasy pizza on tv. Tried that it was like watching paint dry. 😂 Get the story straight first. @usweekly.”

D’Amore clapped back with her own Instagram post.

“he Hills are alive with the taste of @pizzagirlofficial and the sudden surge in sales this morning. #sellingout #notstoopingtoyourlevel @mischabarton REAL women don’t bully other women #thehillsnewbeginnings,” she wrote.

Two sources told PEOPLE on Wednesday that D’Amore, 35, had been cast in season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings.

“As of now Mischa isn’t coming back for season two, but Caroline isn’t directly replacing her. And things could always change!” one source said.

MTV did not comment, and a rep for Barton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

D’Amore, the daughter of pizza restaurateur Joe D’Amore, has also established her own D’Amore’s Pizza location in Los Angeles, started the D’Amore’s catering company and launched their food truck, according to her website.

The socialite and DJ, who shares daughter Isabella Viking with ex-husband Bobby Alt, previously appeared in Entourage, as well as the 2009 horror movie Sorority Row alongside fellow Hills star Audrina Patridge.

Along with Barton, season 1 of The Hills: New Beginnings starred newbie Brandon Thomas Lee (Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s son) and Brody Jenner‘s wife Kaitlynn Carter. (They’ve since split but remain friendly.)

The O.G. cast members included Patridge, Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado.

A premiere date for season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings has not yet been announced.