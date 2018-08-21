'You Know What You Did' and More Iconic Quotes from The Hills

Aside from dishing up the drama, the original cast of The Hills also served some memorable one-liners
“She will always be known as the girl who didn’t go to Paris.”
— Lisa Love to Lauren Conrad
“I want to forgive you, and I want to forget you.”
— Lauren Conrad to Heidi Montag
“Stephanie, you’re making yourself cry…thinking about what you did.”
— Spencer Pratt to Stephanie Pratt
“Homeboy wore combat boots to the beach. I know you don’t want to call that your boyfriend.”
— Lauren Conrad (about Justin Bobby) to Audrina Patridge
“I’m sorry that I walked up here and was saying hi to my friends and you guys came at me like f—— piranhas.”
— Kristin Cavallari to Stephanie Pratt and Audrina Patridge
“Don’t cry over someone who wouldn’t cry over you.”
— Lauren Conrad
“I think that truth and time tells all.”
— Justin Bobby to Audrina Patridge
“You know what you did!”