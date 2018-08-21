'You Know What You Did' and More Iconic Quotes from The Hills

Aside from dishing up the drama, the original cast of The Hills also served some memorable one-liners

Jodi Guglielmi
August 21, 2018 12:54 PM
<p><strong>&#8220;She will always be known as the girl who didn&#8217;t go to Paris.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Lisa Love to Lauren Conrad</p>
“She will always be known as the girl who didn’t go to Paris.”

— Lisa Love to Lauren Conrad

<p><strong>&#8220;I want to forgive you, and I want to forget you.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Lauren Conrad to Heidi Montag</p>
“I want to forgive you, and I want to forget you.”

— Lauren Conrad to Heidi Montag

Mtv/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
<p><strong>&#8220;Stephanie, you&#8217;re making yourself cry&#8230;thinking about what you did.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Spencer Pratt to Stephanie Pratt</p>
“Stephanie, you’re making yourself cry…thinking about what you did.”

— Spencer Pratt to Stephanie Pratt

Philip Ramey/Corbis/Getty
<p><strong>&#8220;Homeboy wore combat boots to the beach. I know you don&rsquo;t want to call that your boyfriend.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Lauren Conrad (about Justin Bobby) to Audrina Patridge</p>
“Homeboy wore combat boots to the beach. I know you don’t want to call that your boyfriend.”

— Lauren Conrad (about Justin Bobby) to Audrina Patridge

MTV
<p><strong>&#8220;I&#8217;m sorry that I walked up here and was saying hi to my friends and you guys came at me like f&#8212;&#8212; piranhas.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Kristin Cavallari to Stephanie Pratt and Audrina Patridge</p>
“I’m sorry that I walked up here and was saying hi to my friends and you guys came at me like f—— piranhas.”

— Kristin Cavallari to Stephanie Pratt and Audrina Patridge

MTV
<p><strong>&#8220;Don&#8217;t cry over someone who wouldn&#8217;t cry over you.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Lauren Conrad</p>
“Don’t cry over someone who wouldn’t cry over you.”

— Lauren Conrad

MTV
<p><strong>&#8220;I think that truth and time tells all.&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Justin Bobby to Audrina Patridge</p>
“I think that truth and time tells all.”

— Justin Bobby to Audrina Patridge

John Shearer/WireImage
<p><strong>&#8220;You know what you did!&#8221;</strong></p> <p>&mdash; Lauren Conrad to Heidi Montag</p>
“You know what you did!”

— Lauren Conrad to Heidi Montag

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
