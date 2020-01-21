The Hills Costars Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag Reunite in Nashville

Wait, what show is this?

Kristin Cavallari was joined by some familiar faces on Monday when her former The Hills costars Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge stopped by the Uncommon James store in Nashville, Tennessee.

And as if the reunion wasn’t enough, Cavallari, 33, revealed that Montag, 33, and Patridge, 33, will appear on an upcoming episode of her reality show Very Cavallari.

“WHEN THE HILLS AND VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE!” she captioned the photo of the three women smiling together. “Today with these 2 pretty ladies who will be on an upcoming episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks!”

Cavallari, Montag and Patridge starred together on The Hills for the final two seasons of the show, which aired from 2007- 2010.

When the hit MTV reality show was rebooted in 2019 as The Hills: New Beginnings, Cavallari was unable to join due to her ties with E!, which produces Very Cavallari. Both Patridge and Montag appear on New Beginnings.

RELATED: The Hills: New Beginnings Renewed for Season 2

Although Cavallari hasn’t been able to participate in the reboot, she’s clearly remained friendly with her former costars, previously telling PEOPLE she wouldn’t trade her Hills experience “for the world.”

“It got me to where I am today,” she told PEOPLE Now.

While details around Montag and Patridige’s visit remain unknown, much of the current season of Very Cavallari has centered around the reality star’s falling-out with ex-best friend Kelly Henderson.

Image zoom Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Says Falling Out with Best Friend Involved Cheating Rumors with Jay Cutler

During the premiere, the former Laguna Beach star revealed she and Henderson hadn’t spoken all summer in the aftermath of the rumor that Henderson and Cavallari’s husband Jay Cutler were having an affair. Henderson, a celebrity stylist and glam specialist, was a major part of seasons 1 and 2, and some fans on social media had begun speculating that something was going on between her and Cutler, 36.

“Kristin and Kelly still haven’t spoken. Kristin is very hurt,” a source told PEOPLE of the drama.

“She thought Kelly was her best friend and Kelly just didn’t want to admit that she was wrong about how she handled the situation. She just disappeared on Kristin and then reappeared when they started filming again,” the source said. “The ball is in Kelly’s corner now.”

Very Cavallari airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!