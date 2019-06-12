Still Unwritten! The Hills Cast Celebrates Show's Reboot with a Night Out in New York City

Friends forever!

The Hills: New Beginnings cast — minus Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner and Justin “Bobby”

Brescia — joined up on Monday night for a celebration in honor of their reboot, premiering this month on MTV.

On hand to toast the reboot at New York City’s Catch restaurant were Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley, Frankie Delgado and his wife Jennifer and newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Lee.

According to Page Six, the cast hung around for dinner at the restaurant before taking in the NBA Finals’ Game 5 at The Ainsworth sports bar.

“Great night,” producer Eric Podwall wrote atop a group photo posted to his Instagram Story.

Image zoom Eric Podwall/Instagram

The entire cast has been in New York City this week as part of the show’s press tour, which has included appearances at the PeopleTV studios and for the Today show, as seen in videos on Montag’s Instagram Story.

“It’s go time @thehills ! We’re all in NYC! Yewwww! 🤙🤙 (We’re missing a few),” Wahler captioned a group snapshot including Delgado, Jenner, Barton, Port, Brescia and Patridge.

Sharing the same photo, Delgado wrote, “The rest is still unwritten 😘”

Image zoom The Hills: New Beginnings cast Jeff Riedel

The Hills: New Beginnings was announced last August, when a handful of cast members reunited on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. The revival will reunite original cast members, alongside their children, friends and some new faces, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles.

And with the premiere just around the corner, MTV dropped a brand-new teaser for the highly anticipated reboot on Monday.

“Welcome to adulthood,” said Stephanie in the trailer, leading Patridge to shoot back, “You’re literally insane.”

“There’s never a dull moment in the hills,” quipped Lee.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 on MTV.