The Hills' Brandon Thomas Lee Spotted Out on Dinner Date with Big Little Lies Star Kathryn Newton

Brandon Thomas Lee appears to have a new love interest!

On Wednesday, The Hills: New Beginnings‘ star, 23, was spotted out in Beverly Hills with actress Kathryn Newton, who is best known for her role as Abigail Carlson on Big Little Lies.

The pair enjoyed a romantic dinner at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant, Spago, with a source at the eatery telling PEOPLE that they were “having a great time and laughing with each other.”

The source also adds that Brandon and Kathryn, 22, even shared some of Spago’s classic dishes, including the tuna cones and the truffle pizza, during their meal.

For their date night, Brandon, who is the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, opted for army green cargo pants, black converse sneakers, an oversized black graphic t-shirt, and a camouflage hat with “FBI” printed on it.

Kathryn, meanwhile, went for a trendy look in light blue jeans, a black top, a black and white knitted sweater, and platform sandals. The actress also accessorized her look with a matching pair of black and white sunglasses and a white clutch.

Though Brandon was dating a girl named Ashley on The Hills — and even brought her up to his mom on last week’s episode — it appears things between them have recently come to an end and he’s moved on with Kathryn.

The duo first got to know each other when they danced at the amfAR Paris Dinner in July 2018 but nothing originally came from it as both focused on their respective shows, according to E! News.

Kathryn and Brandon appeared to rekindle their connection last week when they stepped out in Santa Monica for dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant, the outlet reports.

Earlier this year, Brandon made his debut on The Hills: New Beginnings, where he expressed to his costar Brody Jenner that he was “on the hunt” for female companionship.

Their new romance comes after Brandon recently found himself involved with drama regarding Jenner and his ex Kaitlynn Carter when the model was photographed kissing Miley Cyrus.

Shortly after news broke that Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworth had split, Jenner shared a photo of himself posing near the coast. “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today,” Jenner, 35, wrote, alongside the image.

Brandon later commented, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” on the picture, to which Jenner responded, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon,” mocking the situation.

His remark wasn’t unnoticed, and soon Cyrus, 26, had left her own comment. “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer,” she wrote.

The cast is currently filming season two of the MTV show revival but it is unclear if Brandon has plans to appear on the upcoming season.