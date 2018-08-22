Audrina Patridge's Ex Doesn't Want Their Daughter, 2, to Be 'Exploited' on The Hills Reboot

Audrina Patridge is once again open to documenting her life on MTV — but her ex Corey Bohan has suggested that he doesn’t want their daughter to be a part of that.

During Monday night’s Video Music Awards, MTV announced that The Hills is returning next year with reboot The Hills: New Beginnings. Patridge, 33, is among the original stars who will appear on the revival, which will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles.

Although it’s uncertain which parts of Patridge’s life will be filmed, her estranged husband Bohan has made it known that he doesn’t want their daughter, 2-year-old Kirra Max, appearing on the show.

“I refuse to think it’s ok for our 2yr old daughter Kirra Bohan to be shown & exploited on Reality TV. Not just my child but anyone’s for that matter,” Bohan wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday, according to Page Six. (Bohan’s account is private, but PEOPLE verified the post.)

Bohan captioned the photo, “I Stand up for what I believe in. This post isn’t an attack or negative rant. This is about our daughter Kirra Bohan.”

Last September, Patridge requested temporary restraining and child abduction prevention orders against the professional BMX biker — and filed for divorce two days later. A judge granted the former reality star full custody of their child. Bohan, whom she married in Hawaii in November 2016, was given visitation rights, with drop-offs to occur at a police station and conversations between the parents to be held through the communication service Talking Parents.

Earlier this year, she asked that Bohan be stripped of his visitation rights with Kirra after allegedly displaying “angry, rude and emotionally abusive” behavior toward the girl and keeping tabs on Patridge’s whereabouts.

According to papers obtained by The Blast, The Hills alum is “more afraid of him now than ever, and fear[s] for the safety of our daughter Kirra when she is in his care.”

In the documents, Patridge also accused Bohan of stalking her by monitoring her social media accounts, despite her attempts to block him. Patridge further claimed that Bohan should be stripped of his visitation rights because he is putting their daughter in danger.

Bohan has denied her claims.