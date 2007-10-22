The Hills: Another Member of Team Lauren?

People Staff
October 22, 2007 12:00 AM

As previews of tonight’s new episode of The Hills (MTV, 10 p.m. ET) hint, Heidi may finally start to see that Spencer‘s, ahem, laidback lifestyle–read: the dude’s got no job!–isn’t exactly making him a great husband candidate. Lauren, meanwhile, has a date with a cutie male model, making pal Brody–allegedly platonic pal Brody–jealous. Is a Lauren/Brody reunion on the way?

And what’s up with Lauren and Heidi’s boss, Brent Bolthouse, fraternizing at a party in L.A.? Bolthouse was apparently perfectly willing to lose Elodie to promote Heidi . . . so what’s he doing hanging out with Heidi’s former BFF/current enemy?? Are those rumors that Heidi’s no longer a Bolthouse employee true? Or is Bolthouse just trying to stay out of the Hills drama?

And tell us: Are you rooting for Lauren and Brody to try, try again, or should Miss Conrad keep her nights free for all those yummy male models she meets at Teen Vogue? –Kimberly Potts

