The Haunting of Hill House Trailer Shows Two Children's Nightmares Come to Life

Warning: You might need to sleep with the lights on after watching the trailer for The Haunting of Hill House.

The first official trailer for the Netflix adaption of the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel dropped on Wednesday — and it’s just as creepy and unnerving as one might imagine.

The Haunting of Hill House follows a family plagued with the memories of living in what would become known as the most haunted house in the country. The horror series bounces between the past to focus on the children’s upbringing and present day as the family reunites in the face of tragedy.

The trailer opens with Olivia (Carla Gugino) putting two of her children, Nell (Violet McGraw) and Luke (Julian Hilliard) to bed.

“What if I have a bad dream?” Nell asks.

Steve Dietl/Netflix

The two children then describe a vivid nightmare as images of the dream appear on the screen. The more they elaborate on the dream, the more haunting the scenes become.

“What if I’m so sad and scared of the dark out there that I put poison in me for years and years until my blood turns into poison?” Luke asks his mom.

“And my heart breaks right in half and I can’t feel anything happy?” adds Nell. “Until I can’t stand it any more, and I have to die. Until I’m on a silver table, with my jaw wired shut.”

But it seems this nightmare could end up being an equally horrifying reality.

Netflix

The 10-part series also stars Michiel Huisman, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace and Paxton Singleton.