If The Handmaid’s Tale has been hitting a little close to home lately, here’s something that should help your viewings go down a little easier: The hit Hulu show is getting its own line of wines celebrating three of its strongest female characters.

Blessed be the fruit, indeed.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that beginning today, fans can purchase any and all of three Handmaid’s Tale varietals at Lot18.com. Naturally, Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel‘s characters, Offred and Ofglen, both inspired reds, while Yvonne Strahovski‘s Serena Joy is a white.

Here are all the details on each of the three wines:

Lot18

Offred gets a 2017 Pays d’Oc Pinot Noir. Her label describes it as “rich and complex. Lush, fruit flavors of cherry and cassis are complemented by earthy flavors of mushroom and forest floor. We honor Offred with a wine that will stay with you long after you’ve finished your glass and a powerful experience you will never forget.”

Lot18

Ofglen, one of Gilead’s most rebellious handmaids, inspired a 2017 Rogue Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, “a daring testament to the heights that Oregon Cabs can reach, featuring concentrated flavors of cherry, plum and coffee bean that give way to a warm, spicy finish.”

Lot18

Serena Joy’s 2016 Bordeaux Blanc is considered “sophisticated, traditional and austere… While the wine may initially come off as restrained, a few sips reveal it to be hiding layers of approachable white grapefruit and lemongrass, backed by weight and concentration.”

The three varietals all go on sale today at Lot18.com/TheHandmaidsTale, and will be available while the limited supply lasts.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 is currently streaming on Hulu.