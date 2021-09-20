The Handmaid's Tale Sets Emmys Record for Most Losses in a Single Year

The Hulu show was nominated for 21 awards at this year's Emmy Awards, but collected no wins for the first time since it premiered in 2017

Despite a whopping 21 nominations, the cast and crew of The Handmaid's Tale walked away from the 2021 Emmy Awards empty-handed.

Following Sunday's ceremony, the dystopian drama now holds the record for the most losses in a single year, breaking the previous record set by Mad Men in 2012, when the AMC series went zero for 17.

The Handmaid's Tale was nominated for several awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, as well as in the outstanding writing and directing categories at the primetime show. The Hulu show was also nominated for outstanding drama series, and its cast members racked up eight acting nods.

The Handmaid's Tale -- "Mayday" - Episode 313 -- With her plan in place, June reaches the point of no return on her bold strike against Gilead and must decide how far she's willing to go. Serena Joy and Commander Waterford attempt to find their way forward in their new lives. June (Elisabeth Moss), shown. The Handmaid's Tale | Credit: Jasper Savage/Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale, based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, premiered in 2017.

That year, the show earned eight wins at the Emmys, including outstanding drama series and individual acting awards for Moss, Dowd and Alexis Bledel. This is the first year it has won zero Emmys since it premiered.

The fourth season of Handmaid's debuted earlier this year, and it has been renewed for a fifth.

The Handmaid's Tale -- "Bear Witness" - Episode 310 -- Ready to strike back at her oppressors, June starts making arrangements for an ambitious plan, but a devious ploy on the part of Commander Waterford threatens to derail her. In Canada, hope turns to tragedy for Moira, Luke, and Emily. Joseph (Bradley Whitford), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), and Fred (Joseph Fiennes), shown The Handmaid's Tale | Credit: Sophie Giraud/Hulu

Ahead of Sunday's show, Dowd appeared on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly red carpet and opened up to hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons about how filming Handmaid's has been one of the bright spots of the COVID-19 pandemic for her.

The 65-year-old actress said she "made new friends with anxiety" during the health crisis, adding, "I assume we all have."