Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Trailer Sees June Face Off Against Serena Joy: 'Wanna Fight? Let's Fight'

June is out for blood, again, in The Handmaid's Tale.

The trailer for season 5 of Hulu's award-winning dystopian drama sees Elisabeth Moss' ex-handmaid June Osborne targeted by Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski), whose husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), was killed last season by June and her fellow handmaids — with the help of Commander Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and June's lover Nick Blaine (Max Minghella).

The 1-minute preview, which dropped Thursday, opens with a flashback of Fred being chased through the woods by the handmaids, including Emily Malek (Alexis Bledel), before cutting to a scene of June washing her bloody hands in a sink and saying in a voiceover, "I want her to know that it was me," no doubt referring to Serena.

Subsequent scenes show a seemingly still-pregnant Serena playing the part of the grieving widow, in an all-black ensemble complete with a veil.

"She knows the world is watching," June says, before images of her one-time captor are displayed on gigantic screens across a city.

As the trailer continues, Serena is shown clearly plotting her mission against June as the latter's husband Luke Bankole (O-T Fagbenle) tells his wife, "She can't get to you, so you just gotta forget about her."

Viewers also get glimpses of Nick, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and more, with the latter yelling to a gathered group, "Oh, blessed be this day!"

As June and Luke come face to face with Serena, June places her hand on her gun and says in a voiceover, "You wanna fight? Let's fight."

Based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale has earned 75 Emmy Award nominations and 15 wins since its 2017 inception, including acting trophies for Moss, 39, Dowd, 66, Whitford, 62, Samira Wiley and Bledel, 40. The series took home the Emmy for outstanding drama series following its first season.

In May, Bledel announced she would not be appearing in the upcoming fifth season "after much thought."

"I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support," she said at the time.

The series has also been in conversations as of late in relation the Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, which reminds some of themes in The Handmaid's Tale — namely, how women no longer have free will or control over their own bodies.

Last weekend, Atwood, 82, shared a message to Instagram following the dramatic decision, alongside a photo of herself holding a coffee cup.

"Coffee in Nova Scotia with appropriately sloganed coffee cup ... " she wrote in the caption.

"I Told You So," the cup reads.