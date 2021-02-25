When the 10-episode season 4 returns, June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) "strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges"

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 to Premiere in April — See the New Teaser!

Praise be, The Handmaid's Tale is returning.

Hulu announced on Thursday that the fourth season of the drama will premiere with its first three episodes on Wednesday, April 28.

When the 10-episode season 4 returns, it picks up where the story left off. June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) "strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges," the streamer said in a press release.

"Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships," it continued.

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, the series follows June in a dystopian world called Gilead following a Second American Civil War, where women are oppressed and only used in society for their fertility.

Along with Moss, the series stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming season, also released Thursday, it begins with June appearing to be out of Gilead and no longer wearing her handmaid's wardrobe — instead of her red dress and white bonnet, she sports a yellow sweatshirt and blue baseball cap while walking with a backpack through an abandoned city street.

As June rides in the back of a truck along with gun-holding members of the resistance, a voice from "radio-free America — No. 1 source for news of the resistance" says that "global sanctions on Gilead are mounting as the latest wave of violence continues."

Meanwhile, June's former master, Commander Fred Waterford (Fiennes) tells his wife, Serena (Strahovski), "she'll start a war."

Looking for June, who works together with her fellow handmaids, is Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd). "She's out there planning who knows what kind of atrocities to visit upon our righteous nation," Aunt Lydia is heard saying. "Find her and bring her to me."

But in the words of June herself, "we don't hide, we fight."

The clip also sees June reuniting with Nick (Minghella), with whom she shares a kiss, and teases her safe arrival to Canada, where her husband, Luke (Fagbenle) lives.

"My name is June Osbourne," she says in a voiceover as a Canadian flag waves on a dock. "I am a citizen of the United States."