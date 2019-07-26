The Handmaid's Tale Renewed by Hulu for Season 4

Blessed be the fruit — and another season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Hulu announced during the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday that the award-winning series would be back for its fourth season.

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, the series follows June/Offred (played by Elisabeth Moss) in a dystopian world called Gilead following a Second American Civil War, where women are oppressed and only used in society for their fertility.

The show’s third season premiered on June 5 and is set to air its 13th and final episode on Aug. 14.

Since its debut in April 2017, the drama series has received rave reviews, both for its acting performances and its echoes of real-life societal issues.

Image zoom Elisabeth Moss as June Take Five/Hulu

The first season racked up eight Emmy Award victories of the 13 nominations. The show won for outstanding drama series during the 2017 ceremonies, and Moss took home her own trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

That same year, Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia, won the award for outstanding supporting actress.

This year, Bradley Whitford was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a drama series, and Cherry Jones for guest actress.

Hulu did not give details of a premiere date for the fourth season. The series also stars Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski.

The Handmaid’s Tale is currently streaming on Hulu.