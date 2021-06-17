The Handmaid's Tale Cast Poses for Silly Selfie After Shocking - and Bloody - Season 4 Finale

WARNING: The following contains spoilers from season 4 finale of The Handmaid's Tale.

The Handmaid's Tale cast knows how to let loose behind-the-scenes.

On Wednesday evening, shortly after the season 4 finale of the dystopian Hulu series aired, O-T Fagbenle shared an image on Instagram of himself sitting beside his fellow cast members as they all posed for a silly selfie.

Seen smirking and throwing up two fingers in the pic, Fagbenle, 40, was pictured beside fellow castmate Joseph Fiennes, whose tie was being pulled on by Elisabeth Moss - mocking his character's finale fate - and Yvonne Strahovski, who made a kissy face for the group snapshot.

"Any thoughts on the season finale of @handmaidsonhulu ?" Fagbenle wrote alongside the post.

Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale came to an emotional close on Wednesday night - ending, in true Handmaid's fashion, with a shocking, and rather bloody, death.

The now-free June Osbourne (Moss) had an outburst at American government representative Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) at the end of episode nine, after he revealed that the U.S. would release Commander Fred Waterford (Fiennes) from prison despite his heinous crimes against her and others.

Throughout episode 10, June wrestled with her lingering feelings of anger towards Fred as he awaited his release, later hatching a plan with the help of former (and maybe current) lover Nick Blaine (Max Minghella), who had been promoted to a commander in Gilead but would still do anything for June and their daughter, Nichole.

Nick and another sympathetic commander, Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), arranged for Fred to be traded back to Gilead, but to his, and everyone's, surprise, Fred was not brought to his fellow commanders to stand trial - Nick took him to a remote wooded area where June was patiently waiting for him.

There, June, dressed aptly in a red coat, delivered on her promise to make her abuser feel the fear she once felt as a handmaid. After a group of flashlight-wielding women came out from the woods behind her, June instructed Fred to run for his life.

He didn't get far though, and soon the mob of women unleashed their anger on Fred, beating him to death in a brutal and bloody, if satisfying, scene.

"I'm just thrilled it happened at the finale," Fiennes, 51, recently told The New York Times of his character's demise. "I think it's great for the audience to have that catharsis."

"When she does this, I think there's an incredible release for her," Moss, 38, then told Entertainment Tonight of her character's vengeful murder. "But I think at the same time, there's this feeling of, 'What am I going to do next? Where do I go now?'"

Though June's primary antagonist is gone, there's still much to explore in the next season of the drama, including her ongoing quest to retrieve daughter Hannah from the grips of Gilead and whether she will be able to repair her relationship with her husband Luke (Fagbenle), especially given her clear feelings for Nick.