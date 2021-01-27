New Great Gatsby TV Series Highlighting a 'More Diverse' Story in the Works

The series will reportedly reimagine F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic story through a modern lens, with a deeper look into New York's African American community at the time

The Great Gatsby is getting another adaptation — but this time for the small screen.

TV producer and screenwriter Michael Hirst, the creator of period drams such as Vikings and The Tudors, has teamed up with A+E Studios and ITV Studios America for the development of a new series based on the iconic 1920s novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The miniseries drama, which will be co-produced by A+E Studios and ITV Studios along with Groundswell Productions, is said to reimagine Fitzgerald's 1925 tale and its characters through a fresh and modern lens, in addition to exploring the world of New York African-Americans and the community's cultural impact on the jazz-age decade.

"I seem to have lived with Gatsby most of my life, reading it first as a schoolboy, later teaching it at Oxford in the 1970s then re-reading it periodically ever since," Hirst said, according to THR. "As the critic Lionel Trilling once wrote: 'The Great Gatsby is still as fresh as when it first appeared, it has even gained in weight and relevance.' Today, as America seeks to reinvent itself once again, is the perfect moment to look with new eyes at this timeless story, to explore its famous and iconic characters through the modern lens of gender, race and sexual orientation."

Looking to approach the classic story from a new and diverse angle, the outlet reports that Farah Jasmine Griffin — William B. Ransford Professor of English and comparative literature and African-American studies at Columbia University — will work as consulting producer on the series along with Blake Hazard, a great-granddaughter of Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, who is also a trustee of the estate.

"I have long dreamt of a more diverse, inclusive version of Gatsby that better reflects the America we live in, one that might allow us all to see ourselves in Scott's wildly romantic text," Hazard said, per THR. "Michael brings a deep reverence for Scott's work to the project, but also a fearlessness about bringing such an iconic story to life in an accessible and fresh way. I'm delighted to be a part of the project."

Currently, no network is attached to the project as the co-producers plan on shopping the series to premium cable and streaming outlets, THR reports.