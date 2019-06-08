The Good Place Will End with Season 4 This Fall, Creator Michael Schur Announces

Image zoom Kristen Bell, Ted Danson NBC / Getty Images

It’s time to say goodbye to The Good Place.

In a statement posted to Twitter, creator Michael Schur announced that the upcoming fourth season of the NBC sitcom will be the show’s last.

“After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show. Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan,” Schur said in his post.

“At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant,” he continued. “As such, the upcoming fourth season will be its last.”

Schur concluded his statement by expressing his gratitude to the network and studio for standing behind the comedy.

“I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make The Good Place, and for letting us end it on our own schedule,” he added.

“I will also be forever grateful to the creative team, both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea. We ask the question very frequently, on this show, what do we owe to each other? The answer, for me, is: I owe all of you a whole lot.”

“We look forward to a great final season airing this fall,” he finished.

The Good Place debuted in 2016 to critical acclaim and has garnered intense love from its fanbase. It stars Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and D’Arcy Carden.

Danson earned an Emmy nomination for his role in 2018, and Maya Rudolph also scored a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Bell earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2019, and the show was also up for Best Television Series at the Globes.

The Good Place will return to NBC this fall for its fourth and final season.