'The Good Fight' Season 6 Trailer Takes On 'Roe v. Wade' Reversal Fallout — and Diane Lockhart on Drugs

The sixth and final season of The Good Fight will premiere Sept. 8 on Paramount+

By
Published on August 3, 2022 11:45 AM

The final season of The Good Fight promises to take on real-world political controversy with its signature tongue-in-cheek tone.

Per a release from Paramount+, season 6 of the political drama will explore everything from the reversal of Roe v. Wade to questions about voting rights and Cold War aggressions — all prompting the lawyers question, both professionally and personally, whether America is doomed to fall into a second civil war.

In the peek at the final season, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) is in a disillusioned place, saying, "I used to believe in progress — that we learned from our mistakes. I feel like I'm back where I was six years ago. No matter what we do, we just end up back at the start."

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart in The Goodfight episode 2, Season 6 streaming on Paramount+, 2022.
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

As a form of therapy, Lockhart experiments with clinical administration of the drug PT108, a hallucinogen which takes her through visions of America's violent streets — but they have become eerily still. She's seen walking through a line of police in riot gear, yellow flower in hand. Lockhart drifts into peace as she lies atop rainbows on water — before she snaps back to real life in a physician's chair.

Even with an occasional drug-induced escape, there's no way to ignore the turmoil in the United States — or the changes at the law firm. Conversations about branding the lawyers' work spark different opinions, while political uprisings cause Americans to take to the streets after Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Audra McDonald as Liz Reddick and Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart in The Goodfight episode 2, Season 6 streaming on Paramount+, 2022.
Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

"One slash away from civil war," Marissa Gold (Sarah Steele) says as riots break out in the streets.

"Do you ever worry we're going to lose everything?" Lockhard asks Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald).

Reddick asks, "What, the firm?"

"And the country," Lockhard clarifies, before Reddick adds, "Can we have a drink or two before we face that? My God."

The Good Fight first aired on CBS All Access in 2017. In season 5, it became a Paramount+ production. The legal series is inspired by The Good Wife, which followed Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) and Lockhart's transition from Lockhart's now-disgraced law firm to practicing law elsewhere.

For its 10-episode final season, The Good Fight will air new episodes every Thursday starting Sept. 8.

