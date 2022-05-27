The Good Fight, starring Christine Baranski, is set to return to Paramount+ for its final season on Sept. 8

The Good Fight to End After Season 6 on Paramount+ — See Who's Returning for the Final Episodes

The Good Fight is coming to an end.

Robert and Michelle King, co-showrunners on the series, confirmed that season 6 will be the show's last in a statement on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We've loved fighting The Good Fight these last six seasons," the couple said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "To be able to tell stories about an upside-down world in real time has been a gift."

"And to have worked with these talented, brilliant, generous actors, writers and crew has been a blessing," they continued. "Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of them again in the future."

A representative for the Kings did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox46916#cbs109535_D1739b.jpeg Credit: Patrick Harbron/CBS

The Good Fight is a spin-off of CBS's The Good Wife, which ran on the network for seven seasons between 2009 and 2016. The Good Fight began airing in February 2017 and will conclude this September.

The series centers around Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart and throughout the years has starred Rose Leslie, Cush Jumbo and Audra McDonald, as well as Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters in recurring roles.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Robert opened up about how he and wife Michelle knew now was the right time to end the series.

"We realized not only that were we kind of exhausted, but that we had a good idea for the sixth season that would offer a great climax," he said. "The last thing you want is to have a seventh season that's an anticlimax. The creative guided us there."

RELATED VIDEO: The Good Fight Teaser Trailer

The Good Fight's final season is currently in production ahead of its planned fall premiere, Deadline reported.

Numerous Good Wife alums are set to appear on The Good Fight's final season, such as Alan Cumming reprising his role as Eli Gold and Carrie Preston returning as Elsbeth Tascioni, per TVLine.

Robert warned EW, however, that not all fan-favorite characters will be making a guest appearance before the show concludes.

"Because we don't want people to be disappointed, you won't see Julianna Margulies — not for any other reason that this really needs to be the story of Christine and Audra," he revealed. "We've very much stayed friends with Jules, we want to work with her again, but it didn't feel right for this show."