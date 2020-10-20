The Good Doctor Tackles the COVID Pandemic in Emotional Season 4 Trailer

The Good Doctor is less than two weeks away from its most emotional season yet.

In the trailer for the hit ABC medical drama's season 4, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, Dr. Shaun Murphy and the staff at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital in California tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I love Lea, but we can't be together. She might be exposed and get sick," Shaun, a young surgeon with autism played by Freddie Highmore, says of his love interest Lea Dilallo (Paige Spara), as the two are forced apart physically.

Like many real-life hospitals across the country, the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure is soon overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, many of whom are placed on ventilators fighting for their lives.

"This is your fault — you must've exposed him," Shaun says to an unknown person in the trailer.

The new season will also introduce four new residents (Noah Galvan, Summer Brown, Bria Samoné Henderson and Brian Marc) working under Shaun. However, his lack of social skills makes his attempts to bond with the newcomers difficult.

"At least he'll be a totally honest boss," remarks one of the newbies.

As the virus continues to wreak havoc on the country, Shaun, his new residents, and the rest of the hospital staff are forced to put their personal lives aside and tackle the pandemic from the frontlines.

The Good Doctor, which premiered in 2017, stars Highmore, Spara, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Will Yung Lee, Fiona Gubelmann and Jasika Nicole.

Highmore, 28, has received critical acclaim for his role. In 2018, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a TV drama.