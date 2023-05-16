'The Golden Bachelor' : ABC Commits to 'Bachelor' Spinoff Featuring Single Sexagenarians and Beyond

It's official: A senior dating series is coming to ABC — and The Bachelor franchise.

The newest installment in the Bachelor universe is called The Golden Bachelor, ABC announced on Tuesday. It will take the form of Bachelor series past — one man searching for love among a house full of women ready to woo him. The difference? Young love is no longer the focus of the show.

ABC describes the series as a celebration of "the golden years." "One hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life," a release from the network read.

The women will be in the same boat — with a life full of family and stories to tell. "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?"

No details are available just yet on when The Golden Bachelor will air — or who the lucky rose holder will be for the inaugural season. In the meantime, ABC is gearing up for another sultry season of Bachelor in Paradise later this summer.

The Golden Bachelor will air one-hour long episodes on Mondays this fall.