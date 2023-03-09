Wendi McLendon-Covey Reflects on 'The Goldbergs' ' 'Heartwarming' Run Ahead of Series Finale

The Goldbergs matriarch shared her favorite aspects of the show and her hopes for her character's future as the show concludes after the season 10 finale airs on May 3

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 05:26 PM

As The Goldbergs nears its end, star Wendi McLendon-Covey is reflecting on the pride she's taken in playing Beverly Goldberg on the ABC sitcom over the last decade — and how the series finale will do the show, and fans, justice.

"I love all the outlandish things I've gotten to do," McLendon-Covey, 53, tells PEOPLE in 10. "I've gotten to be a mom and a grandma because of this show."

The actress has especially high praise for "her kids" on the show, who she says are "so funny."

As for the episodes from week to week, she notes, "I love that the third act of our show is always heartwarming. My family was very similar to this one in that we didn't have the language skills to tell each other how much we meant to each other. All you could do was yell until people understood."

KEN LERNER, MINDY STERLING, SAM LERNER, HAYLEY ORRANTIA, WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, DAN FOGLER, TROY GENTILE
Scott Everett White/ABC via Getty

The final seasons of The Goldbergs have been a bittersweet one in many ways.

In December 2021, Jeff Garlin — who played McLendon-Covey's on-screen husband — was accused of demeaning and unprofessional behavior on the set of the show, according to Vanity Fair which reported on an ongoing HR investigation into the actor.

Garlin, 60, denied the allegations at the time, admitting to "silly" behavior but insisting he meant no harm.

"I'm on a comedy show. I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people's pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That's bullying. That's just uncalled for," he told the outlet.

WENDI MCLENDON-COVEY, JEFF GARLIN
Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Garlin left in the midst of filming for the show's ninth season, and his character was killed off in the season 10 premiere, leaving McLendon-Covey's character a widow.

McLendon-Covey tells PEOPLE that if there were to be a reboot of the show, she hopes Beverly finds love again.

"If we were to come back in 10 years to do a reboot, I would hope that she's in a really solid marriage," she says. "I hope she's happily remarried after being on the apps for a while and I hope she's surrounded by juicy grandchildren."

THE GOLDBERGS ABCs The Goldbergs stars Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg.
Pamela Littky/ABC via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of The Goldbergs' series finale on May 3, new episodes air Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
mayim bialik
'Jeopardy!' Score Snafu: Contestants' Final Winnings Accidentally Revealed at the Start of Episode
Midori Francis Says It Was 'Awesome' to Be Part of Ellen Pompeo's 'Closing Chapter' on Grey's Anatomy
Midori Francis Says It Was 'Awesome' to Be Part of Ellen Pompeo's 'Closing Chapter' on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Chyler Leigh singing in Hallmark Channel's The Way Home
Chyler Leigh Sings — and Slays! — Alanis Morissette in Exclusive Clip from Hallmark's 'The Way Home'
You's Tati Gabrielle Says Penn Badgley Morphed into 'a Whole New Person' on Set During Tense Marienne Scenes
'You' 's Tati Gabrielle Says Penn Badgley Morphed into 'a Whole New Person' on Set During Tense Marienne Scenes
L-R: Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy Nakagawa, Marisa Davila as Jane Facciano, Cheyenne Wells as Olivia Valdovinos and Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia Zdunowski in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies episode 2, season 1, streaming on Paramount +, 2022. Photo Credit: Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Debuts New Music Video for Cover of Frankie Valli's Iconic Song
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xxg4DHDEJ7M&ab_channel=LIVEKellyandRyan Credit to Live with Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Take Flight in 'Top Gun' Spoof for 'Live' After Oscar Show — Watch
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
Raquel Leviss Reveals Status of Tom Sandoval Relationship: 'I Care About Tom' But 'I Need Time to Heal'
Glen Powell Reveals He Auditions to Play Friday Night Lights' Tim Riggins
Glen Powell Reveals He Auditioned to Play 'Friday Night Lights' ' Tim Riggins
Married at First Sight's Mack Says Dom Divorce 'Really Sucked' but He's 'Absolutely' Open to Reconciliation
'Married at First Sight' 's Mack Says Dom Divorce 'Really Sucked' but He's 'Absolutely' Open to Reconciliation
Cole Sprouse attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) // BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Lili Reinhart attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Cole Sprouse Reflects on 'Really Hard' Split from 'Riverdale' Costar Lili Reinhart: 'Quite a Bit of Damage'
Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones); Scotty (Andrew Chappelle); Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman)
'Blindspotting' Season 2 Trailer: Ashley Insists She's 'OK' as Those Around Her Think She's About to 'Lose It'
MAFS' Chris Says It's Not Right Time to Say L Word — but Wife Wants Him to Say It First
'MAFS' : Nicole Wants Chris to Say 'I Love You' First — but He Doesn't Think 'It Feels Right' Yet
Steve Carell attends Annapurna Pictures, Gary Sanchez Productions And Plan B Entertainment's World Premiere Of "Vice" at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Steve Carell Looks Back on 'Very Emotional' Exit from 'The Office' : 'The Timing Was Right'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Valentin Chmerkovskiy Napa Valley dance show publicity
Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy Might Steal a Sip of Your Wine in Their New Show in Napa
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Ariana Madix Doesn't Feel Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Have 'Properly Apologized': Source
rhonj
'RHONJ' 's Margaret and Jen Are 'Grown-Ass Women Screaming Like Two Small Children' in Latest Explosive Fight