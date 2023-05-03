'The Goldbergs' Series Finale: A Bittersweet Ending with a Surprise Wedding and a Love Connection for Beverly

The Goldbergs ended Wednesday night after 10 seasons on ABC

By
Published on May 3, 2023 09:00 PM
THE GOLDBERGS ABCs The Goldbergs stars Wendi Mclendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg.
Photo: Pamela Littky/ABC via Getty

As The Goldbergs came to an end, Wendi McLendon-Covey's widowed matriarch Beverly Goldberg seemed on the brink of a new beginning.

In fact, Beverly and a former flames nearly reignited on Wednesday night's series finale — if only son Adam (Sean Giambrone) hadn't blocked his mom's love connection.

Adam was serving as Bev's date to her high school reunion when he was unpleasantly surprised to see her flirting with her teenage crush George (Rob Corddry). Adam took every possible opportunity to act as a third wheel to Beverly and George, a widower, so they wouldn't get swept up in their shared nostalgia and grief.

In an ode to Back to the Future, Adam even grabbed an electric guitar and tried to wreck the slow song that brought his mom and her ex closer on the dance floor.

The hijinks ultimately ended in a heart-to-heart, with Adam confessing he wasn't ready for Bev to find new love after the death of his dad Murray (formerly played by Jeff Garlin, who exited the series abruptly in 2021 after allegations of misconduct on set).

Though Bev called Adam's interference "unfair," she reassured her son: "Your father was one of a kind and there will never be anyone who can replace him."

SEAN GIAMBRONE
Scott Everett White/ABC

Elsewhere in the episode, Barry (Troy Gentile) and Joanne (Beth Triffon) were on a quest to prove the seriousness of their relationship to everyone. They even hosted a dinner party at their apartment to convince their friends and family of their maturity.

Joanne emulated a young Audrey Hepburn to look more sophisticated, and Barry also tried to look suave — but his suit-and-tie ensemble instead inspired ribbing that he looked like a Blues Brother. Suffice it to say, their performance did not land.

With that, there was only one way to prove themselves: Elope!

Barry and Joanna tied the knot off screen. Though they were concerned about breaking the news to Bev, who would surely be unhappy to be cut out of the wedding planning, they were all set to share the happy news with their loved ones at baby Muriel's first birthday party. Then an even more magical once-in-a-lifetime moment happened: Muriel spoke her first word!

ISABELLA GOMEZ, SEAN GIAMBRONE
Scott Everett White/ABC

The Goldbergs finale closed with an awesomely '80s montage of the show's best moments.

"We didn't always get along. We made a lot of mistakes — too many, really," grown-up Adam (Patton Oswalt) said in his voiceover narration. "But at the end of the day, we always had each other."

Just as the series started, it ended — with a shot of Adam, video camera in hand.

