The Goldbergs Pays Tribute to the Late George Segal During His Final Episode: 'We Will Miss You'

ABC has said farewell to the late George Segal.

Segal's final episode of The Goldbergs aired on Wednesday night. The actor played the role of Albert "Pops" Solomon on the sitcom for the past eight years.

At the end of Wednesday's episode, the network included a heartfelt video paying tribute to the late actor's contribution to the show.

The tribute began with a card that read "Dedicated to our friend, George."

The homage included joyful scenes from the past eight seasons of Pops creating special moments with everyone in the Goldberg family and passing along meaningful life advice.

The video ended with the message: "We will miss you, George."

Segal died in March at age 87 of complications from a bypass surgery. His wife, Sonia Segal, confirmed the news in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," she said.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE, the cast and crew of The Goldbergs said they are "devastated at the loss of our dear friend, George."

"He was kind, sweet, beyond talented and funny. George was the true epitome of class and he touched all of our lives so deeply," the statement said. "It was an honor and a privilege to have him as a colleague and friend all of these years. It is no surprise to any of us that knew him so well that he is a true national treasure. He will be missed by all. POPS, we will miss your banjo playing and your infectious laugh."

George Segal Image zoom George Segal | Credit: Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images

Segal's acting credits span decades, beginning in the 1960s. He is best known for his roles in films including Ship of Fools, Where's Poppa?, Blume in Love, For the Boys, King Rat and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? — the performance that earned him an Oscar nod.

He also made numerous guest appearances over the years on several television shows, including Entourage, Boston Legal, Private Practice and Pushing Daisies.

On the big screen, Segal appeared in supporting roles as Jake Gyllenhaal's father in Love & Other Drugs and Christopher Plummer's doctor and friend in Elsa & Fred.