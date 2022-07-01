"And then one day you meet someone who makes it all make sense," the actress captioned her Instagram post announcing the news

The Goldbergs' Hayley Orrantia Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Greg Furman: 'We're Getting Married!'

Hayley Orrantia is now a bride-to-be!

The Goldbergs star, 28, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, Greg Furman, in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"And then one day you meet someone who makes it all make sense," she wrote in the caption. "💜💍 We're getting married!"

The actress shared two black-and-white photos of her and Furman, the first of which showed the couple smiling at the camera. The second featured Orrantia kissing the cheek of her now-fiancé, who kept his eyes closed as he flashed a sweet smile at his partner's display of affection.

In both photos, the "If I Don't" singer kept her new ring on display, with her hand resting on her fiancé's chest.

Sharing the same two shots on his feed, Furman joked in his caption: "I get to marry my best friend 💍🥰 good thing she said yes! 😂"

The actress also provided a close-up shot of her new ring on her Instagram Story. While holding a Q&A with her followers, Orrantia responded to a question that asked, "Marry me?" with a ring emoji.

"sorry - that position has been filled," she quipped beside a photo of her holding up a glass mug with "Future Mrs. Furman" written across the front.

To the right of the shot, her new bling is on full display and appears to be a pear-shaped sapphire surrounded by diamonds on a gold band.

Orrantia is best known for her role as Erica on the hit ABC comedy series The Goldbergs. The show premiered in September 2013 and is currently gearing up to release its tenth season in September.

In addition to acting, Orrantia is known for her music career. In 2019, she released her debut EP, The Way Out, which reflected her grieving process after her ex-boyfriend stole almost $9000 from her through fraudulent credit card charges and bank withdrawals.

In May of that year, Orrantia opened up to PEOPLE about speaking her truth and maintaining faith in finding her happily ever after.

"It's taken a lot of therapy and a lot of time to reevaluate how to trust people, how to trust myself to know the difference between a person with good intentions and a person with bad intentions," she said. "These songs are my way of going, 'Here's what I know,' " she adds. " 'And this is where it stops.'"