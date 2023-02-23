'The Goldbergs' to End on ABC After 10 Seasons: 'Such a Rewarding Experience'

It's time to say goodbye to The Goldbergs.

The ABC sitcom announced on Thursday that the series will conclude at the end of its 10th season, which is currently airing on the network. The series finale is set to air on May 3.

"It's been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade. I'm really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I'm so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience," star and executive producer, Wendi McLendon-Covey, said in a statement. "I will miss my TV family and every last crew member."

"Thanks to our brilliant writers for giving us thoughtful story arcs year after year, and for being so collaborative. Thanks to the best EPs in the business. And thanks to all our fans (the Goldnerds) for being so sweet and supportive. My heart is full... But I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life," McLendon-Covey continued.

Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, added in a statement of his own: "We are so proud of the 10 years we were able to spend with The Goldbergs. This is an incredible team and we're so thankful for the joy and entertainment they brought to so many over this time. We look forward to celebrating their final chapter along with the fans in the weeks ahead."

The half-hour family comedy first premiered in 2013 and has aired over 200 episodes.

Loosely based on series creator Adam F. Goldberg's childhood, The Goldbergs reenacts some of the videotaped events of his life.

The show follows the titular family in '80s suburban Pennsylvania as seen through the eyes of youngest son Adam (Seam Giambrone) and his video camera. Each episode is narrated by adult Adam (Patton Oswalt) in present-day.

Besides McLendon-Covey, Giambrone and Oswalt, the series also stars Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner.

Throughout its 10-season run, The Goldbergs has cemented its spot as the longest-running live-action network comedy series currently on air, according to Deadline.

However, the beloved sitcom was not without its fair share of controversy and hardships along the way.

In December 2021, star Jeff Garlin exited the show amid allegations of inappropriate behavior on set.

The show addressed his departure in season 9 when Garlin's Murray Goldberg was killed off, and the patriach's loss was balanced by a new life as newlyweds Erica (Orrantia) and Geoff (Lerner) welcomed their first child.

The Goldbergs was also rocked by the death of star George Segal, whose wife confirmed to PEOPLE in March 2021 that the Oscar-nominated actor died of complications from a bypass surgery at 87.

Segal played Albert "Pops" Solomon on the show. Following his death, the show aired a tribute to the late actor and his character in its season 9 premiere episode.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day. The series finale is set to air on Wednesday, May 3.