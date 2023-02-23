'The Goldbergs' to End on ABC After 10 Seasons: 'Such a Rewarding Experience'

The ABC sitcom, loosely based on series creator Adam F. Goldberg's childhood, has been on TV since 2013 and will air its series finale on May 3

By
Published on February 23, 2023 08:12 PM
Goldbergs S10
Photo: abc

It's time to say goodbye to The Goldbergs.

The ABC sitcom announced on Thursday that the series will conclude at the end of its 10th season, which is currently airing on the network. The series finale is set to air on May 3.

"It's been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade. I'm really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I'm so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience," star and executive producer, Wendi McLendon-Covey, said in a statement. "I will miss my TV family and every last crew member."

"Thanks to our brilliant writers for giving us thoughtful story arcs year after year, and for being so collaborative. Thanks to the best EPs in the business. And thanks to all our fans (the Goldnerds) for being so sweet and supportive. My heart is full... But I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life," McLendon-Covey continued.

Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, added in a statement of his own: "We are so proud of the 10 years we were able to spend with The Goldbergs. This is an incredible team and we're so thankful for the joy and entertainment they brought to so many over this time. We look forward to celebrating their final chapter along with the fans in the weeks ahead."

The half-hour family comedy first premiered in 2013 and has aired over 200 episodes.

Loosely based on series creator Adam F. Goldberg's childhood, The Goldbergs reenacts some of the videotaped events of his life.

The show follows the titular family in '80s suburban Pennsylvania as seen through the eyes of youngest son Adam (Seam Giambrone) and his video camera. Each episode is narrated by adult Adam (Patton Oswalt) in present-day.

Besides McLendon-Covey, Giambrone and Oswalt, the series also stars Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner.

FILE – MARCH 23, 2021: Actor George Segal has died at age 87 on March 23, 2021 from complications due to heart bypass surgery. He was most recently seen in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs”. THE GOLDBERGS - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The Goldbergs" stars Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg and George Segal as Pops Solomon. (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
The Goldbergs.

Throughout its 10-season run, The Goldbergs has cemented its spot as the longest-running live-action network comedy series currently on air, according to Deadline.

However, the beloved sitcom was not without its fair share of controversy and hardships along the way.

In December 2021, star Jeff Garlin exited the show amid allegations of inappropriate behavior on set.

ABC's "The Goldbergs" - Season Nine
Scott Everett White/ABC via Getty Images

The show addressed his departure in season 9 when Garlin's Murray Goldberg was killed off, and the patriach's loss was balanced by a new life as newlyweds Erica (Orrantia) and Geoff (Lerner) welcomed their first child.

THE GOLDBERGS
Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

The Goldbergs was also rocked by the death of star George Segal, whose wife confirmed to PEOPLE in March 2021 that the Oscar-nominated actor died of complications from a bypass surgery at 87.

Segal played Albert "Pops" Solomon on the show. Following his death, the show aired a tribute to the late actor and his character in its season 9 premiere episode.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day. The series finale is set to air on Wednesday, May 3.

Related Articles
FAMILY MATTERS
The Cast of 'Family Matters:' Where Are They Now?
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Our Favorite (Underrated!) Black-Led TV Shows
Black History Month TV Shows
The Black Shows That Revolutionized TV, from 'Julia' and 'The Jeffersons' to 'Empire'
29905_041-1.jpg
The Cast of 'Sister, Sister:' Where Are They Now?
HANGIN' WITH MR. COOPER
The Cast of 'Hanging with Mr. Cooper:' Where Are They Now?
TED LASSO, Jason Sudeikis, (Season 2, ep. 201, aired July 23, 2021)
Believe It! 'Ted Lasso' Sets Premiere Date for Season 3 — Watch the Poignant Teaser
THE BLACKLIST -- "Lady Luck (#69)" Episode 616 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington
'The Blacklist' Will End After Upcoming 10th Season: 'It's Been Incredibly Fun'
ABC's "The Goldbergs" - Season Nine
TV Shows Canceled in 2023
FILE – MARCH 23, 2021: Actor George Segal has died at age 87 on March 23, 2021 from complications due to heart bypass surgery. He was most recently seen in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs”. THE GOLDBERGS - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The Goldbergs" stars Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg and George Segal as Pops Solomon. (Photo by Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
'The Goldbergs' Plans 'Huge Reboot' for New Season Without Jeff Garlin After On-Set Conduct Scandal
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
The Stars of That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?
The Watcher. (L to R) Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun, Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in episode 101 of The Watcher.
What to Binge Over Winter Break? PEOPLE Editors Share Their Top Picks
Normal People
The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now
Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer
'Yellowstone' Season 5: Everything to Know
best streaming services for sports
If You Love Watching Sports, You Should Check Out These Streaming Services
“Work & Family” – NCIS investigates after two men are blown up by their own explosives while attempting to break into a military base. Also, Callen wants to take the next step with Anna, and Sam moves in with his father, Raymond (Richard Gant), on the 300th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured (L-R): Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna). Photo Credit: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to End Series with Season 14, Finale to Air on May 14
nfl streaming services
Watch Super Bowl LVII on Any One of These Streaming Services