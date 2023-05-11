See 'The Full Monty' Stars Make 'the Greatest Comeback' in First Trailer for New Sequel Series (Exclusive)

The stars of The Full Monty want to put it all out there one more time.

In PEOPLE's exclusive premiere of the first trailer for FX's The Full Monty, Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape and Tom Wilkinson all reprise their roles from the 1997 film, in which six unemployed steel workers in England formed a male striptease act to make some quick cash.

Twenty-five years later, still in Sheffield, the gang finds themselves in a new phase of life and figuring out their next act.

"You're a dad. I just hope you don't wake up one day and realize what you've missed," Dave (Addy) tells Gaz (Carlyle) in the trailer.

Gaz appears to have developed a self-care routine, as he can be seen in the trailer applying a sheet mask and trimming his nose hairs with an electric trimmer. When his teenage daughter (Talitha Wing) hears the trimmers buzzing through the phone, he tells her the sound is simply a helicopter.

"This is going to be the greatest comeback," he says later in the trailer.

While the men have moved on from their stripper days, they do get recognized for their old gig.

"You were strippers! Are you still doing it?" a stranger asks the group.

"What do you think?" Dave replies.

The eight-part dramedy adds Paul Clayton as Lomper's (Huison) husband, Arnold Oceng as a talented graffiti artist and Miles Jupp as a recently divorced housing officer who takes advice from the Monty men on navigating adult life.

The original Full Monty picked up four Oscar nominations in 1998, including a Best Picture nod, and won Best Music, Original Musical or Comedy Score. The movie inspired a Broadway musical that ran from October 2000 until September 2002.

"The guy that produced it, Umberto [Pasolini], he kind of begged Fox Searchlight," Carlyle, 62, told Graham Norton in 2017 of Monty's unlikely success. "He said, 'Look, we've got 100 movies here. These guys shot the ass off this thing, so give us a chance, you know?"

"So they get under the editor, they get under the director and Umberto and Nick Moore they brought on as an editor, they cut together what you saw," Carlyle continued. "And this thing went from like, almost straight to video to taking in $400 million or something."

All eight episodes of The Full Monty premiere June 14 on Hulu.