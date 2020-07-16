It's Where You Belong! Watch The Fosters Cast Reunite and Revisit the Pilot for The Actors Fund

Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Noah Centineo and more come together to read the pilot script of the hit Freeform series and raise money for The Actors Fund

"Never feel alone, you are home with me, right where you belong..."

If those lyrics just filled you with a whole bunch of warm fuzzy memories of The Fosters, you're going to want to come right back here tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

The cast of The Fosters — including Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, Hayden Byerly, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Danny Nucci and Noah Centineo — are reuniting for a special one-night-only streaming event exclusively on PEOPLE.com and EW.com to benefit The Actors Fund, which has been helping artists in need amid the coronavirus crisis.

Directed by Michael Medico, the cast will come together via Zoom to read the script of the pilot episode of The Fosters, the hit Freeform drama about an interracial lesbian couple and their multiethnic brood of biological, adopted and foster children, which originally premiered on June 3, 2013. The stream will include an introduction by co-creator and executive producer Bradley Bredeweg and Joanna Johnson—who was also an executive producer and is a co-creator of the show's spinoff, Good Trouble — and co-creator and executive producer Peter Paige reads the stage directions.

Composer Kari Kimmel will also be on hand to perform the show's theme song, "Where You Belong."

Additional guests on the livestream include Jay Ali, Alexandra Barreto, Madisen Beaty, Daffany Mcgaray Clark, Colby French, April Parker Jones, Adam Kang, and David Sullivan, with special appearances by Annie Potts, Lorraine Toussaint, Bailee Madison, Alex Saxon, Amanda Leighton, Tom Williamson, Rosie O’Donnell and Ashley Argota.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment industry.

Since March 18, The Fund has distributed more than $13 million in emergency financial assistance to more than 11,000 people in need due to the current COVID-19 pandemic — more than six times the funds normally provided in a year. As the emergency with coronavirus continues to evolve, the Actors Fund has temporarily transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.