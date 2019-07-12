Yabba Dabba Reboot! The Flintstones Is Getting a Revival — and Elizabeth Banks Is Involved

Fred, Wilma, Barney, Betty and the rest of the Bedrock gang are making a return to TV!

Variety reports that a new iteration of The Flintstones is in early development, helmed by Warner Bros. Animation and Elizabeth Banks‘ Brownstone Productions.

The new show will be “a primetime animated adult comedy series based on an original idea featuring characters from The Flintstones,” according to Variety.

While the new show currently does not have a network attached, nor a premiere date, the original animated series aired more than 150 episodes on ABC over the course of six seasons, from 1960 to 1966.

Image zoom The Flintstones Walt Disney Television via Getty; Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

RELATED: A New Spice Girls Movie Is in the Works with All Five Members — Yes, Even Posh

Chronicling the Flintstone and Rubble families’ everyday life in the prehistoric town of Bedrock, the original animated series also led to multiple spin-off television specials and movies, plus two live-action big screen films.

The Flintstones came first in 1994, starring John Goodman, Rick Moranis, Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Perkins as Fred, Barney, Betty and Wilma, respectively.

It was followed up six years later with The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, led by Mark Addy, Stephen Baldwin, Jane Krakowski and Kristen Johnston.

Image zoom The Flintstones Walt Disney Television via Getty

The new project’s buzz comes seven years after Family Guy and American Dad! creator Seth MacFarlane first teased plans for a Flintstones revival that didn’t ultimately pan out because, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the president of Fox Entertainment didn’t love the initial script.

“It’s still in the early stages. I’m finishing a rewrite on the pilot,” said MacFarlane, now 45, during an appearance at SXSW in March 2012. “We’re trying to, essentially, stay true to what that show is. There’s something cool to me about, in 2013, turning on your TV and seeing The Flintstones and having it look like The Flintstones.”

Ahead of the newly announced adult-focused series, Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs! — an animated show aimed at children and centering on the adventures of the Flintstone and Rubble kids, Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm — is set to premiere on Boomerang next year, according The Hollywood Reporter.