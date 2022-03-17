The Flight Attendant Season 2 Trailer: Cassie Has More Secrets as She Takes on 'Spy Novel' Life

The Flight Attendant is ready to take off again!

On Thursday, HBO Max released the new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming second season, which premieres on April 21. The Emmy-nominated series sees Kaley Cuoco return as jet-setting flight attendant Cassie Bowden.

In season 1, Cassie got entangled with a passenger and woke up in a hotel room to find him dead, with no recollection of how it happened. Throughout the season, she worked to catch the real murderer, get sober and eventually was recruited to the CIA.

But a lot has changed since then. In the teaser trailer for season 2, Cassie reveals, "I've been making better choices. I moved to L.A. Met this great guy. Picked up a part-time job. I kinda feel like I'm turning into this whole new person."

Despite her new life as a sober CIA asset, Cassie still has some secrets and challenges in front of her.

According to a press release from HBO Max, trouble is ahead "when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder." As a result, Cassie "becomes entangled in another international intrigue."

The Flight Attendant Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant | Credit: Phil Caruso/HBO

Viewers get a sense of the drama to come after Cassie's friend Annie Mouradian (Zosia Mamet) states in the trailer, "It feels like you're living in a John le Carré spy novel. What are you involved in?"

"I know we said no more secrets but there's a little more," Cassie responds, later adding, "I can't have a drink because if I have a drink, bad things will happen."

The trailer concludes with Cassie reluctantly returning to her "mind palace" where she is confronted by another version of herself.

"No, no, no, no, I am not doing this again," she says, as the other Cassie declares, "Hey, you know what? Cheers to making better choices, baby!"

kaley cuoco Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant | Credit: HBO

Cuoco, 36, opened up to Entertainment Weekly about season 2, explaining that she believes her character has "completely changed. Turned over a new leaf and is a whole new person."

"We find out rather quickly that's not the case and sobriety is a lot harder than she likes to admit," she added of the second season's plot.

Cuoco also noted to the outlet that her character's side gig "sometimes goes too far."

"She's an asset, not an agent, which she constantly needs to be reminded of," she explained.