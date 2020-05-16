The Flash Star Logan Williams’ Mom Says Young Actor Died of Fentanyl Overdose

Logan Williams, who died in early April at age 16, had been struggling drug addiction for three years, his mother said

Logan Williams died of a fentanyl overdose, his mother Marlyse Williams announced Friday.

A preliminary toxicology report revealed that the Flash actor's cause of death, Marlyse told The New York Post. She said that her son, who died suddenly at age 16 in early April, had been struggling with addiction for three years.

Marlyse told the New York Post that she hopes that sharing her son's cause of death can make a difference in the lives of other young people struggling with addiction.

"His death is not going to be in vain," the grieving mother told the outlet. "He’s going to help a lot of people down the road."

Marlyse said that she discovered Logan was using marijuana at age 13 and eventually progressed into harder dugs. She said she does not know for sure when he began using fentanyl, a synthetic opioid pain reliever that creates a "heroin-like effect" on the body, according to the CDC.

Logan "was in complete denial because he was so ashamed," of his addiction, Marlyse said, adding that he had been living in a group home after spending a month in a facility in British Columbia last year.

"I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do," Marlyse told the New York Post. "I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe."

Marlyse added that the family had previously kept Logan's addiction battle "under wraps" because they didn't want it to affect his future as an entertainer.

"We didn’t want people to know because of the judgment, because of the embarrassment, because of the criticism," she explained. "We wanted it to go away."

However, Marlyse is telling her son's story now with the hope that it can help others in similar situations, telling the outlet she hopes to "create a legacy out of this tragedy."

Logan's agent told PEOPLE after his death in April, "We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss."

The young actor's co-star on The Flash, Grant Gustin, said in an Instagram tribute after Logan's death that he "was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set."