The ninth and final season of The Flash will begin production in September and feature 13 episodes

The Flash Is Ending After 9 Seasons: 'An Unforgettable Experience'

The Flash -- "Heart of the Matter, Part 2" -- Image Number: FLA718fg_0007r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

The Flash -- "Heart of the Matter, Part 2" -- Image Number: FLA718fg_0007r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen and Grant Gustin as The Flash -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

The Flash is coming to an end.

The popular CW series is set to wrap for good after its ninth season, which begins production in September and will feature 13 episodes, the network confirms with PEOPLE. It will be the shortest season in the superhero drama's history.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Executive Producer Eric Wallace proudly spoke on the "emotional journey" that the series shared with avid viewers, telling PEOPLE, "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race."

He goes on to salute the "amazing" stars and crew members who "have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week."

"So, as we get ready to honor the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make 'The Flash' such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world," says Wallace.

The Flash -- "Masquerade" -- Image Number: FLA713fg_0007r.jpg -- Pictured: Candice Patton as Iris West - Allen -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.Photo Credit: Bettina Strauss Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

The Flash is the last Arrowverse series to take its final bow. Arrow ended its run in 2020 after eight seasons and 170 episodes, while Supergirl's series finale aired in November, six years after its 2015 debut.

With more than one million viewers in season 8, The Flash was touted as one of The CW's most streamed shows.

It was first set to end after eight seasons; however, The CW and the studio managed to garner new contracts for stars Grant Gustin (who portrays the title character a.k.a. Barry Allen) and Candice Patton (Iris West), landing the show one more season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Deadline also reported that Gustin signed a one-year contract in January, agreeing to film 15 more episodes of the show. The network then announced in May that instead of its normal fall premiere, The Flash would be held for midseason, marking a first for the show.

Along with Gustin and Patton, Danielle Panabaker will star in The Flash's final season.

Jesse L. Martin will appear as Detective Joe West in at most, five episodes, due to his starring role in NBC's upcoming pilot, The Irrational, per Deadline. He reportedly could film more episodes if the NBC series isn't picked up.

Sources told the outlet that the ending of The Flash is unrelated to its forthcoming film.