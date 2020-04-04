The Flash's Grant Gustin Mourns 'Devastating' Death of 16-Year-Old Costar Logan Williams

Image zoom IMDB

Grant Gustin is mourning the death of his costar Logan Williams.

On Friday, the 16-year-old actor’s death was confirmed by his mother Marlyse, who told Canadian newspaper Tri-City News that her family is “absolutely devastated” by the loss and working to grieve as coronavirus social distancing prevents the loved ones from gathering.

Williams, who had guest roles on Supernatural and The Whispers, was best known for playing a young Barry Allen on The Flash. Gustin, who plays the present-day superhero on the CW series, shared a tribute to Williams on Instagram with a throwback photo of the two on set.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” wrote Gustin. “This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set.”

The actor, 30, added: “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️.”

Logan Williams in The Flash

John Wesley Shipp, who played Williams’ on-screen father on The Flash, mourned the death of his screen partner on Twitter, writing that Williams was “100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story.”

“Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief,” Shipp, 65, added.

Williams also appeared in the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, playing Miles Montgomery from 2014 to 2016. The show’s star, Erin Krakow, wrote on Twitter that she is “devastated” by her castmate’s death.

Actor Mitchell Kummen played big brother to Williams on When Calls the Heart, and called his costar “such a talent.”

“My friend Logan Williams passed away yesterday,” wrote Kummen, 20, on Twitter. “I am beyond sad! 😭 Proud to play older brother Dude. … Loved hanging out with out you. … You were such a talent. Sending love to your mom.”

Speaking with Tri-City News, Williams’ mother shared that her only child, who grew up in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada, was also passionate about soccer and playing guitar. “With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” she told the outlet.