The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies Suddenly at 16, Mom Says Family Is 'Absolutely Devastated'

Logan Williams, the teen actor known for playing a young Barry Allen on The CW’s The Flash, has died at the age of 16.

His passing was confirmed by his mother Marlyse Williams, who told The Tri-City News — a local newspaper serving the areas near Coquitlam, British Columbia in Canada — that her family is “absolutely devastated” by the death.

According to the grieving mom, the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has made it difficult for the family to mourn.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” Williams said. “It’s hard.”

Williams’ cause of death has not been released.

A representative for the star could not be immediately reached by PEOPLE.

Grant Gustin, who plays the titular role on The Flash, paid tribute to Williams on his Instagram on Friday. Sharing a photo of him posing with the young actor on the set of the superhero TV series, he wrote, Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014.”

“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” Gustin continued. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️”

In addition to The Flash, Williams also had roles in When Calls the Heart, Supernatural and The Whispers.

Star of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart Erin Krakow also shared on social media the sad news of the teenager’s passing.

“Heartbroken to learn of the passing of Logan Williams who played Miles Montgomery in several seasons of [When Calls the Heart],” she wrote.

Williams is survived by his mother, father Clive, grandparents, aunts and uncles.