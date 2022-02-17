Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson Transform in New The First Lady Trailer

Showtime has released an official trailer for its upcoming political drama The First Lady.

In an official trailer for the 10-episode series, released on Thursday, the trio appears separately in a collection of clips depicting the women's time in the White House as their husbands presided as commanders-in-chief.

The trailer later introduces each of the women, beginning with Davis, 56, as Mrs. Obama. In one scene, Davis' character pushes back against being turned "into a Black Martha Stewart," saying firmly in a voiceover, "I will pick my team [and] choose my causes, understood?"

Viola Davis Michelle Obama Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME

Up next is Pfeiffer, 63, as Mrs. Ford, who appears in a dramatic fight with her husband President Gerald Ford, portrayed by Aaron Eckhart. "You knew what you were getting into," he says.

"You kept your political dreams a secret from me," she says before adding, "I'll be here for you, but I am going to be myself," as she is shown walking across a stage in one of her classic red dresses.

Also in the trailer, Pfeiffer's character is told that she has a "chance to make history" but later cries to her husband, "I have done everything I was supposed to do!"

Michelle Pfeiffer Betty Ford Credit: Murray Close/SHOWTIME

Lastly, Anderson, 53, appears as Mrs. Roosevelt, who is seen disagreeing with her husband President Franklin D. Roosevelt, portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland, in their very first scene.

When told by her husband that his "hands are tied," Anderson's character fights back. "Don't push me off. I'm your wife, not one of your girlfriends," she says, adding, "You are the husband of a wife that has a mind and a life of her own."

At the end of the trailer, Davis' character is heard saying, "The world is always going to judge us," before Pfeiffer's character concludes, "They can kick me out, but they can't make me somebody I'm not."

Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt Credit: Daniel McFadden/SHOWTIME

"The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments," Showtime says.