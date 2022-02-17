Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson Transform in New The First Lady Trailer
Showtime has released an official trailer for its upcoming political drama The First Lady.
Starring Viola Davis as former first lady Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, the series is described as a "revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House."
In an official trailer for the 10-episode series, released on Thursday, the trio appears separately in a collection of clips depicting the women's time in the White House as their husbands presided as commanders-in-chief.
The trailer later introduces each of the women, beginning with Davis, 56, as Mrs. Obama. In one scene, Davis' character pushes back against being turned "into a Black Martha Stewart," saying firmly in a voiceover, "I will pick my team [and] choose my causes, understood?"
Up next is Pfeiffer, 63, as Mrs. Ford, who appears in a dramatic fight with her husband President Gerald Ford, portrayed by Aaron Eckhart. "You knew what you were getting into," he says.
"You kept your political dreams a secret from me," she says before adding, "I'll be here for you, but I am going to be myself," as she is shown walking across a stage in one of her classic red dresses.
Also in the trailer, Pfeiffer's character is told that she has a "chance to make history" but later cries to her husband, "I have done everything I was supposed to do!"
Lastly, Anderson, 53, appears as Mrs. Roosevelt, who is seen disagreeing with her husband President Franklin D. Roosevelt, portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland, in their very first scene.
When told by her husband that his "hands are tied," Anderson's character fights back. "Don't push me off. I'm your wife, not one of your girlfriends," she says, adding, "You are the husband of a wife that has a mind and a life of her own."
At the end of the trailer, Davis' character is heard saying, "The world is always going to judge us," before Pfeiffer's character concludes, "They can kick me out, but they can't make me somebody I'm not."
Also appearing in The First Lady is Dakota Fanning as Susan Elizabeth Ford, O-T Fagbenle as former President Barack Obama, Regina Taylor as Mrs. Obama's mother Marian Shields Robinson, and Judy Greer as Nancy Howe.
"The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments," Showtime says.
The First Lady premieres on April 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.