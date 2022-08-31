'The F.B.I.' Actor William Reynolds Dies at 90 Due to Pneumonia Complications

William Reynolds, the actor best known for portraying Special Agent Tom Colby on the ABC series The F.B.I., has died. He was 90.

Reynolds' son, Eric Regnolds, confirmed the sad news to Deadline, revealing that his father died on Aug. 24 after experiencing non-COVID pneumonia complications.

Reps for the family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Reynolds — born Regnolds — was a mainstay in Hollywood, beginning his career in the early 1950s. Some of his early credits include The Battle at Apache Pass, Carrie and Francis Goes to West Point, according to his IMDb page.

After serving in Korean War, Reynolds became a TV regular, starring on The Islanders and appearing in an episode of The Twilight Zone. He also had roles on Dragnet 1967 and Maverick, while continuing his film career with roles in The Mississippi Gambler, Gunsmoke, There's Always Tomorrow, Away All Boats and The Land Unknown.

However, it wasn't until 1966 that Reynolds got his big break, guest starring as Agent Colby for two seasons of ABC's The F.B.I. In 1967, he was promoted to a series regular.

The show portrayed real-life FBI cases from the era, and worked with actual members of the government agency to tell their stories. Reynolds would go on to portray the special agent for six seasons of the show's nine-season run.

Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

After starring in The F.B.I., the actor appeared in two more credits — television series Project U.F.O. from 1966-1974 and 1989 short film Hairway to the Stars — before he left the industry to pursue a career in business, according to Deadline.

In his personal life, Reynolds married actress Molly Sinclair in 1950 and had two children: son Eric and daughter Carrie Regnolds Jones. The couple was married for 42 years until her death in 1992.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In addition to his children, Reynolds is survived by two grandchildren, Anthony Regnolds Jones and Nicholas Camello Regnolds, and one great grandchild, Gianni Camello Regnolds, per Deadline.

A public memorial service and tribute for Reynolds will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Miller Jones Menifee Memorial Park in Menifee, California.