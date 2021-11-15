The Family Chantel Sneak Peek: Watch Jah Propose to Winter — for a Second Time 

Jah and Winter’s tumultuous relationship has been documented on all three seasons of The Family Chantel

Is the second time the charm for The Family Chantel's Jah?

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the TLC reality series, Jah is proposing to longtime girlfriend Winter Everett after he wasn't successful the first time around.

In the clip, he organizes a date for the duo at an escape room.

"Being in an escape room, you know, two people trapped together — two people that love each other trapped together — and just trying to come out of it, I just think teamwork is what's needed in everybody's relationship and communication is key," he says.

"Proposing to Winter, last time it didn't work, this time I pray that everything works out perfectly as planned," Jah adds.

Jah proposes to Winter Credit: TLC

Jah and Winter have weathered various ups and downs in their relationship, especially after it was revealed on the show that Jah had been hiding a secret child from Winter and her family.

In the recent episode, however, the couple seems to be having a good time as they try to solve various puzzles and get out of the room.

"Here I am on a date, this is something fun and new in our relationship," Winter tells the cameras. "He's just been showing that he wants to be there for me."

"It's definitely really hard to move forward with Jah, just looking back at our history," she later adds. "It's a little difficult, but I am choosing to just move forward. Jah makes me happy and I just really want to have a happy and healthy relationship."

The Family Chantel Credit: TLC

Finally, the door opens and Jah and Winter have escaped the room — but Jah has one more task to complete.

"This is the moment of truth, I had them hide the ring inside the small red toolbox," he says to the cameras. "I just thought that was the perfect place to put that ring in that red box, it was almost like a treasure box if you will."

"Before we open this, I have something I wanted to say to you, something I need to tell you," he tells Winter, who skeptically replies, "Okay."

Jah then reads out a poem for his proposal. "Love is a mystery, love will always be a mystery for some to see so let the world see my professing as I take hold of love's secret weapon," he begins. "Today I'm doing something that I should have done yesterday."

"Let us continue to unravel love's mystery so baby, will you agree to be my wife-to-be? 'Cause we were meant to be, you and me, will you marry me?" he concludes as he pulls out the ring.