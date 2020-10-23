The Family Chantel Sneak Peek: Chantel Gets Into Explosive Fight with Sister Winter

Chantel Everett and her sister Winter are feuding — and Winter's longtime boyfriend Jah seems to be the source of the tension.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of The Family Chantel, the pair get into an explosive fight that escalates when Chantel tells her sister, "Jah treated you like a doormat."

"You do," Winter replies, shortly before storming off and shouting a series of expletives at Chantel.

In a confessional, Chantel's husband Pedro Jimeno appears upset at Winter's behavior.

"I don't believe that your sister called you a bitch in front of your mom, in front of your father," he says.

Image zoom TLC

"You know what's different between your family and my family?" Pedro continues. "That my family speaks their mind, speaks their feelings. Your family only waits to explode."

Winter and Chantel's mom, Karen, also reflects on the argument in her own confessional.

"Winter really got set off when Chantel mentioned Jah," she observes. "I really don't know what's happening between my daughter and Jah, but it's very stressful for me to see my kids fighting like this."

The Family Chantel is a spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé, where Pedro and Chantel were first introduced during season 4. Cameras then followed the couple and their families for two seasons on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, before they got their own show.

Image zoom TLC

Winter and Jah have been featured throughout the series, though it's not clear whether or not they are still together. Last season, it was revealed on the show that Jah had been hiding a secret child from Winter and her family.

At the time, Chantel and Winter's brother River questioned his sister about the relationship while they were taking a trip to the Dominican Republic to visit Pedro's family.

“Let’s talk about this you and Jah business,” River said. “Did you break up with him, finally?”

“You know, it’s beautiful, the sun’s out, I’m going to get a tan,” Winter replied, avoiding the question. “I really don’t want to think about that drama at all. I don’t.”

The Family Chantel airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.