'The Family Chantel' 's Lidia Has a New Man on '90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise' — but His Dog Comes First

During Monday's 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, Lidia's boyfriend Scott shared a glimpse into his home life with his Bullmastiff, Ali — including their showers and ice cream dates together

By
Published on April 17, 2023
90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise, Lidia Scott
Photo: TLC

90 Day Finacé: Love In Paradise began with lots of new love on Monday night — and one very spoiled dog.

While introducing Lidia's love story (who longtime 90 Day viewers will know as Pedro Jimeno's mom from The Family Chantel), her American boyfriend, Scott, shared a glimpse into his home life. Most of the time, it's spent with his Bullmastiff, Ali.

"I hope I can find someone as beautiful as you, but it's impossible," Scott told his dog while they showered together on Monday night's premiere episode.

The Family Chantel's Lidia Has a New Man on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise — but His Dog Comes First
TLC

To get ready for the day, Scott dressed Ali in a skirt and took her to get an ice cream cone, where he ordered her a "vanilla with nuts". Scott admitted his dog plays a huge role in who he dates — as the woman's potential to get along with the dog does matter to him.

"It's important for Ali to get along with my girlfriends," he said. "I think the real question is: can my girlfriends get along with Ali?"

Previews for this season of Love In Paradise show potential conflict between Scott and Lidia based on their language barrier. Lidia only speaks Spanish, and when Scott becomes frustrated with their haphazard communication, her daughter steps in.

"When you come here, you know she cannot speak English, and now, you want to feel her like a clown," the daughter says, later telling cameras "he's a liar."

Lidia even tells Scott to "go" and waves him off — before she lounges in a dark and wavy ocean alone.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

