Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel In Talks to Executive Produce The Facts of Life Reboot: Reports

The Facts of Life may soon be making a return to television.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Biel are reportedly in talks with Sony Pictures Television to revive the 1980s show, The Hollywood Reporter reports.



According to Deadline, production companies Appian Way, owned by Jennifer Davisson and the Wolf of Wall Street actor, and Biel’s Iron Ocean Films are reportedly meeting with Sony Pictures TV to produce the show’s return.

A rep for Sony did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The sitcom, a spinoff of Diff’rent Strokes, became a classic in the 1980s. It was one of the longest-running sitcoms of the decade, airing from 1979-88, and by its third season became NBC’s No. 1 comedy.

The show followed character Edna Garrett, played by Charlotte Rae, as she becomes a housemother at a New York boarding school to a group of girls. As the series went on, the show focused on a smaller group of four girls: Blair, Tootie, Natalie and Jo. The show lasted nine seasons and had a Facts of Life reunion on ABC in 2001.

The potential revival is one of many recent reboots of classic TV shows like Roseanne, Will & Grace and Full House.