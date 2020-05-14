The Fab Five Is Heading to Philadelphia! Netflix Reveals First Look at Queer Eye Season 5

They're back!

Netflix has revealed the first look at Queer Eye season 5.

The poster for the upcoming season is a play on the 1851 portrait of George Washington crossing the Delaware River. It shows the Fab Five sailing through a body of water with the Philadelphia skyline in the background.

The men are fittingly dressed in colonial costumes, as Philadelphia is the birthplace of the nation. Van Ness, 33, and Berk, 38, are seen paddling in the water as Brown, 39, points out into the distance. Porowski, 36, is seen looking in Brown's direction as France, 37, proudly holds up a Queer Eye flag.

Ahead of the season premiere, the Netflix stars will be competing against Queer Eye's OG Fab Five in the season 6 premiere of Celebrity Family Feud on May 31.

Earlier this month, Carson Kressley appeared in a teaser for the upcoming episode, during which he told Berk that he "can't wait to mop the floor" with the newbies.

"Oh honey, that's really cute that you think you're going to win, but we surveyed 100 people and they all think we're gonna win," Berk quipped back.

For the face-off, season 4 hero Wesley Hamilton will step in for Brown and take on the OGs Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglass, Jai Rodriguez and Thom Filicia alongside the newbies Berk, Porowski, Van Ness and France.

"The guys and I have been training hard for this," Hamilton said while lifting weights in the trailer.

Aside from their work together, Netflix's Queer Eye ambassadors have been keeping fans entertained as people all over the world continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in March, Porowski launched a new IGTV Series titled "Quar Eye: Cooking Lessons from Quarantine."

In his first episode, he made a "Keep Calm-lette" topped with homemade black bean salsa.

The cast had just started filming in Texas as the virus started to spread in the U.S., halting production.