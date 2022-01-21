PEOPLE has the exclusive trailer for The Endgame, starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé

Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé Face Off in Trailer for High-Stakes Thriller The Endgame

A new heist thriller is coming to NBC — and PEOPLE has the first look at the trailer!

The Endgame, starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé, follows the world's most wanted criminal mastermind toying with authorities, all while she's in their custody.

The trailer for the high-stakes drama begins with international arms dealer and military strategist, Elena Federova (Baccarin), as she "runs an international organization with soldiers for hire, loyal to no country."

Though recently captured by federal agents for 105 charges, Elena looks glamorous in a bright blue power suit and commands the attention of the officials. "You work so hard to know me, but you know nothing," Elena tells them.

As the trailer continues on, Elena's plot appears unaffected after a robbery takes place nearby.

"A bank just got hit by six gunmen. They sent a message," an agent says over the phone to one of the men keeping Elena in custody. "Bow to the queen."

The Endgame Credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Confused, the lead interrogator frantically checks his pockets and asks, "Who's the queen?"

He then finds a note that reads "I'm the queen" as the camera cuts back to a smiling Elena. "Have I gotten your attention?" she slyly says.

While others may be unfamiliar with Elena's schemes, one FBI agent, Valerie Turner (Bathé), has plenty of background knowledge — and she'll stop at nothing to halt Elena's game plan.

"Agent Valerie Turner, I've been hoping to meet you. I was untouchable until you. You're impressive," Elena tells her as the women meet face-to-face for the first time.

"You have no idea who you're dealing with," Valerie says before Elena responds: "For what it's worth, we are going to be partners."

With tensions high, Elena lets Valerie in on her ploy — including why she would rob seven banks "but not for money" — and as it turns out, the deadly truth behind it all could stem back to Valerie.

"This personal connection to me, it's the key to whatever her goal is," Valerie explains.

"What's in motion will eclipse you, the FBI and the government," Elena announces. "You're going to learn a lot, Agent Turner."

In addition to Baccarin and Bathé, The Endgame also stars Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds and Mark D. Espinoza.

Justin Lin, known for his work in the Fast and the Furious franchise, is executive producing and directing the upcoming series. Nick Wootton, who executive produced Chuck and Scorpion, and Jake Coburn, who executive produced Quantico, are serving as writers and executive producers.