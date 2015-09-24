Jill and Jessa Duggar Are Returning to TV in Series of TLC Specials After Josh's Sex Scandal

The Duggars are back.

TLC will air “two or more” TV specials following Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and Jill (Duggar) Dillard.

Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald Courtesy Jill Dillard

“We appreciate all the prayers for our family. God has drawn us closer to Him and to each other this summer,” the Duggars wrote on their official Facebook page Thursday. “We are grateful that the new TLC specials set to air this fall will be sharing special moments with Jill, Derick and Israel on the foreign mission field and following Ben and Jessa as they prepare for the arrival of their first baby!”

The first special is expected to air by the end of the year, the network says.

“What we will be following in these specials is Jessa preparing for her first child,” Nancy Daniels, TLC’s executive vice president and general manager, told the Associated Press, which first broke the news. “And we’ll be watching Jill preparing to make a major move to Central America with her family, which we know is something our audience will be interested in.”

TLC canceled the conservative, devoutly religious family’s long-running reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, in July after Josh Duggar admitted to molesting five underage girls, including sisters Jessa and Jill, as a teenager. He is currently in a faith-based rehab center following his confession that he cheated on his wife using Ashley Madison and was addicted to porn.

In May, a source close to the Duggars told PEOPLE that TLC was considering a spinoff show focused on Jessa and Jill’s families instead of their parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s brood.

Jessa, 22, is expecting a baby with husband Ben Seewald, whom she married in November 2014. Jill, 24, just became a midwife and moved to Central America in July with her husband Derick Dillard and their 5-month-old son Israel, as part of a Christian mission.

“We are looking forward to reconnecting with everyone with the new specials on TLC – many have asked about our mission work and about the challenges of taking our family to a different country, culture and learning a new language,” Jill wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “We appreciate your prayers.”